Meet the cast of Death in Paradise series 8

Death in Paradise returns with a crop of new guest stars as DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) and his team tackle some baffling murder mysteries on the Caribbean island of Saint Marie.

While Danny John-Jules (Officer Dwayne Myers) may have left the show, both JP and Florence are back alongside Catherine and the Commissioner. And there’s a new cop in town as Officer Ruby Patterson (Shkyo Amos) joins the team…

Here are the main characters and guest stars who will feature in series eight:

Ardal O’Hanlon plays DI Jack Mooney

Who is DI Jack Mooney? When DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) left Saint Marie at the end of series six, DI Jack Mooney found himself taking on the top job and moving into Humphrey’s old shack on the beach. An Irish widower with a daughter away at university, he has settled into life on the island but still finds himself a little lonely. He tends to disarm people with long (and sometimes rambling) stories and odd questions, but ultimately he is a brilliant detective.

What else has Ardal O’Hanlon been in? O’Hanlon is best-known for playing the comically clueless and naive Father Dougal McGuire in Father Ted. Since then, he has starred in My Hero, Robbie the Reindeer, Blessed, and Skins.

Joséphine Jobert plays DS Florence Cassell

Who is DS Florence Cassell? DI Jack Mooney’s second-in-command. She is a talented and capable detective, and is absolutely dedicated to her job. Having grown up in a house full of men (with five older brothers), Florence has learnt to be assertive and strong-minded. She is very easy to get along with and has a good sense of humour.

What else has Joséphine Jobert been in? Before joining Death in Paradise, the French actress and singer appeared on TV in France, with shows including Cut, Sous le soleil de Saint-Tropez, and Summer Crush.

Tobi Bakare plays Officer JP Hooper

Who is Officer JP Hooper? A young, ambitious and hard-working police officer who joined the show in 2015. He previously worked closely with Officer Dwayne Myers, and is eager to prove himself to his bosses. JP is married to the girl he had a crush on at school.

What else has Tobi Bakare been in? Recent credits include Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, where he played Eggsy’s friend Jamal. Before joining the cast of Death in Paradise, he appeared in The Tunnel, One Child, The Smoke, and Silent Witness.

Don Warrington plays Commissioner Patterson

Who is Commissioner Selwyn Patterson? The gruff police commissioner of Saint Marie – and Jack’s boss. He has a deadpan sense of humour and tends to keep his employees on edge, even though he is usually impressed by their crime-solving skills.

What else has Don Warrington been in? An accomplished stage and screen actor, Warrington has appeared in Rising Damp, New Street Law, To Play the King, and Hamlet. He played the President of Great Britain in an alternative universe in Doctor Who episode Rise of Cybermen.

Shyko Amos plays Officer Ruby Patterson

Who is Ruby Patterson? After the departure of Officer Dwayne Myers (Danny John-Jules) , there is a vacancy at Saint Marie police station – but not for long. Commissioner Patterson’s niece Ruby joins the team as an eager new recruit, fresh out of police college. She has been described as a “bundle of joy.”

What else has Shyko Amos been in? Aside from a tiny two-line part in A Very English Scandal, Shyko Amos is a complete newcomer to television.

Elizabeth Bourgine plays Catherine Bordey

Who is Catherine Bordey? As one of the most friendly and popular people on the island of Saint Marie, she runs Catherine’s Bar on the beach-front where locals and police alike gather to relax in the evenings. She is at the heart of the Honoré community and is always on hand to offer advice and create unusual cocktails. Catherine has been an important part of Death in Paradise since the first series launched in 2011.

What else has Elizabeth Bourgine been in? The actress has mainly appeared on French TV, with more than 60 roles in film and television.

Leemore Marrett Jr. plays Patrice Campbell

Who is Patrice Campbell? Florence’s new boyfriend.

What else has Leemore Marrett Jr. been in? The actor has made appearances in Humans, Final Score, Call the Midwife, Vera, Silent Witness, 24: Live Another Day, and Whitechapel.

Episode one guest stars

Andrew Tiernan plays Paul Raynor

Who is Paul Raynor? Our first murder victim of the series arrives on Saint Marie by ferry and catches the Honoré Express alongside three other passengers. By the end of the journey, he has been stabbed to death. But who did it?

What else has Andrew Tiernan been in? Recent roles have included Roger Lane in Safe House and Nigel Stafford in Marcella. He has also appeared as Purcell in the Matt Smith-era Doctor Who episode Night Terrors.

Chizzy Akudolu plays Butterfly Brown

Who is Butterfly Brown? The bus driver. A larger-than-life character, she holds her own against her boss – and against any complaints from the passengers.

What else has Chizzy Akudolu been in? The soap star plays Mo Effanga in Holby City. She also competed in Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, and has since popped up as a presenter on Loose Women and Good Morning Britain.

Robert James-Collier plays Oliver Cole

Who is Oliver Cole? One of the four passengers who boards the bus to Honoré, and one of the three passengers still to step off the bus alive at the end of the journey. He appears to have some business on the island.

What else has Robert James-Collier been in? The actor played Thomas Barrow in Downton Abbey and will soon appear in the Downton movie. One of his first big gigs was Coronation Street, where he played Liam Connor.

Rebecca Front plays Fiona Tipton

Who is Fiona Tipton? One of the four passengers who boards the bus to Honoré. Like the others, she claims not to have seen or heard anything.

What else has Rebecca Front been in? The Bafta-winning actress and comedian starred as Nicola Murray MP in The Thick of It alongside a foul-mouthed Peter Capaldi. She is also known for playing Lady Whitworth in Poldark and for roles in War & Peace, Doctor Thorne, Humans, Lewis, Up the Women, and Nighty Night.

Diveen Henry plays Tamila Brooks

Who is Tamila Brooks? One of the four passengers who boards the bus to Honoré. She is a local woman returning from a trip.

What else has Diveen Henry been in? The actress played Sally Lewis in The Dumping Ground. She’s also been in No Offence, Cradle to Grave, and Apple Tree Yard.

Ewen Cummins plays Harold Crane

Who is Harold Crane? Butterfly’s boss, and the owner of this transport company.

What else has Ewen Cummins been in? TV credits include Vera, Hamlet, Rockface, and The Bill.