Dancing on Ice contestants: Who is Saira Khan? Meet the Loose Women presenter donning her skates

The former Celebrity Big Brother housemate says her son “shamed” her into doing the show

Saira Khan, Dancing on Ice (ITV)

Dancing on Ice 2019 contestants: Saira Khan

Age: 48

Known for: Being a regular panellist on Loose Woman

Twitter: @IamSairaKhan

Instagram: iamsairakhan

Professional dance partner: Mark Hanretty

Khan shot to fame as a runner-up on the very first series of The Apprentice in 2005, and has since gone on to forge a successful TV career.

She became a regular panellist on Loose Woman in 2015, and competed on the 2016 series of Celebrity Big Brother before becoming the second housemate to be evicted.

Until 2017, Khan also co-hosted The Martin Lewis Money Show and had a stint hosting ITV gameshow Guess This House.

She has also appeared on Pointless Celebrities, The Chase and And They’re Off!

In both 2013 and 2015, Khan was nominated for the Services to Media award at the British Muslim Awards.

Khan revealed that she had originally turned down the offer to appear on Dancing on Ice, but eventually relented thanks to encouragement from her children.

“They asked me to do it and I refused, I said, ‘I’m too old I’m going to fall…’ and my little boy said, ‘Have you heard yourself mum? What if I said to you, Mum I can’t do my homework today because I’m too busy…’

“He shamed me into saying, ‘OK I’ll do it.’”

Khan, who says she has never skated before, added: “I’m doing this for my kids basically, and I know [co-panelist] Janet [Street-Porter] says I’m doing it for the money but I am not, I’m doing it for my kids.”

