Dancing on Ice 2019 week 1: Geyonce splits, Joe’s Mangled and Frenchy gets Grease-y

Dancing on Ice has skated back onto our screens, with a line-up including TOWIE diva Gemma Collins, Grease legend Didi Conn and Westlife’s Brian McFadden, to name just three of the 12 stars competing.

Mix in a few acidic put-downs from TV judge and super-bitch Jason Gardiner, a dash of Holly and Phil’s genuinely warm friendship alongside Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean skating to Bolero (fingers crossed), and the result might just be TV gold.

The viewing figures speak for themselves, with a peak of 6.5 million tuning in for Sunday’s premiere – making it the most watched television programme all weekend (eat your heart out, The Greatest Dancer).

So what’s happened in the competition so far? Here’s everything you may have missed.

Dancing on Ice – Week 1

Dancing on Ice didn’t mess about in its first episode: Jason took absolutely no prisoners, James Jordan cemented himself as a front-runner, and Gemma Collins channeled her inner Geyonce…

Jason Gardiner was back at his bitchy best

Did we ever expect anything less? TV’s Mr Nasty wasn’t pulling any punches for the first show, giving most performances of the evening a particularly acidic tongue-lashing.

High/low points included him sniping at Coronation Street star Jane Danson’s performance to Vic Damone’s On the Street Where You Live (“If you’d done that on my street, I’d have called the council”), and turning his nose up at the first group dance (“You should have just stayed on the podium”).

Despite being a self-confessed Grease fan who’d previously told us he wore out his VHS tape of the film as a kid, even Didi Conn wasn’t safe from Jason’s putdowns, as he told her after her shaky first routine, “Didi, I feel Conned.”

Didi Conn’s Frenchy Fancy

It seems Grease Is the Word (and will probably be the only word) for Didi Conn, with the 67-year-old including references to the movie as possible in her first performance.

She danced (rather shakily, but she is one of this year’s older contestants, so have a heart) to Grease’s We Go Together in her original Frenchy jacket – complete with a real life Grease mustard stain.

But despite her best efforts, she only scored a measly 14.5 from the judges, leaving her second from bottom of the leaderboard.

We can’t wait to see what other Grease tidbits Didi will pull out of the bag if she gets any further in the competition – Olivia Newton John and John Travolta in the front row perhaps? A girl can dream.

Was James Jordan a little too good?

When we spoke to James Jordan ahead of his Dancing on Ice debut, he said his training as a professional dancer had no bearing on how good he would be on the ice – in fact, as all his moves had been inverted, it actually made things more difficult.

But that doesn’t seem to have been Strictly (sorry) true, judging by his dapper performance on Sunday night, which saw him score an eye-watering 30.5 – the highest score they’ve ever had in week 1.

His natural ability on the ice should easily make him one of the show’s frontrunners, but already there’s a Twitter storm brewing over whether James should be allowed to take part considering he’s already a professional dancer.

Perhaps the Dancing on Ice equivalent to Strictly’s Ashley Roberts – the clear winner who will never be crowned?

Gemma. Collins.

It was the moment we’ve literally all been waiting for – Gemma Collins actually ice-skated.

We were doubtful as a nation that notorious walker Collins would make it onto the ice, with even Phillip Schofield expressing his concern about one of the show’s star signings.

But Gemma made us all eat our words with her already iconic performance to Beyonce’s Crazy in Love, which involved hair flips, the splits and a stumble (even if it was described by Jason Gardiner as “like a French and Saunders parody”).

Gemma was as legendary off the ice as she was on it, with her off-screen cheering even picked up by the mics.

And it seems she was more surprised than anyone that she’d made it through to the next round…

Joe Mangled

Uh oh. @themarklittle and @Brianne_TV are in the first Skate-Off of the series 😞 They'll face one couple from next week's show. #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/GcY8y51AvZ — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) January 6, 2019

Instead, Mark Little (AKA Neighbours’ Joe Mangle) is in the bottom two, having to fight for his place in the competition against whoever receives the fewest votes from this week’s dancers.

“I couldn’t wait for it to end,” said Jason of Mark’s performance (to – what else? – I come From a Land Down Under). Depending on how the skate-off goes, Jason could get his wish next week.

Dancing on Ice continues Sundays at 6pm on ITV