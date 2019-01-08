The Voice UK 2019: everything you need to know about the new series of the ITV singing show

The Voice UK is back for its eighth series – its third since it moved from the BBC to ITV – with some familiar faces, and a brand new crop of aspiring singers taking to the stage in the hope that their voices will entice the coaches to hit their buttons and spin those chairs.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Voice UK 2019, from when it’s on to who’s involved to how you can get tickets to watch it live…

When is The Voice UK on TV?

The first episode of the new series aired on Saturday 5th January 2019 at 8pm and the series looks set to continue in that Saturday night at 8pm on ITV slot (the same one currently occupied by BBC1’s new entertainment offering The Greatest Dancer).

What’s new this series?

The Voice’s infamous Blind Auditions began recording in Manchester back in October – and for the new series, there’s a major twist to the established format.

For the first time, singers are allowed to audition as trios as well as duos and solo artists.

Some of The Voice UK’s most successful acts have been duos, with last year’s Bella Voci and 2017’s Into The Ark all reaching the live finals.

But could a three-piece take the crown and win the all-important record deal with Polydor?

Who are the coaches?

The Voice UK’s line-up has changed so frequently in the past that fans are often left guessing who will be pushing the button on those infamous spinning chairs.

Last series, the show swapped out Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale for X Factor cheeky chappy Olly Murs – who didn’t prove to be a Troublemaker as he stepped up to the role with ease alongside Sir Tom Jones, Will.I.Am and Jennifer Hudson – but this year, there’ll be no changes with the same line-up returning.

Delighted to be back after making an impressive debut, singer Olly, who is set to release his hotly anticipated sixth album, said, “Now I’ve got one season under my belt, I can’t wait to see what my second season has in store for me. Last year I managed to get seduced and picked some entertaining performers. The other coaches might think they have worked me out but I’m coming back with a bang, just you wait!”

Explaining his decision to return, longest-serving coach Will.I.Am – who has appeared in every series since 2012 – explained, “The UK always surprises me with some of the freshest artists and this keeps me coming back for more. By adding trios, we’re raising the bar, so bring it on UK!”

Former American Idol finalist Jennifer, whose place amongst the coaches was previously left in doubt after it was announced she had been signed to star in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats, said of her return, “I’m so happy to be re-joining my coaches at The Voice UK. I’m ready and excited to discover some beautiful voices.”

Meanwhile showbiz veteran Sir Tom Jones, who was crowned the winning coach for the second time last year, said, “I’m raring to go on the search for some talented new singers. Bringing in the trio element will present a new sound that could shake everything up.”

She’s a Lady singer Tom, who was previously axed from The Voice in 2016 in favour of Boy George before being brought back the following year, added, “We’ll have to see of course, but whether it’s a solo singer, a duo or a trio, I’m hoping to find someone with that special spark.”

Who will present The Voice UK?

Emma Willis has been at the helm of The Voice UK since 2014, taking over from Holly Willoughby and Reggie Yates. Initially partnered with Marvin Humes on the BBC, she then presented solo when the show was poached by ITV.

Proud of being the frontwoman of The Voice, she said at the climax of this year’s edition, “We nailed it with the panel. You’ve got to get that chemistry. I love Will’s unpredictability, I want Jennifer to be my best mate, Olly is like my little brother and Tom melts my heart.

“I enjoy being around people who work on the show. It feels comfortable for me and like a home.”

So news that Emma has been invited back to The Voice UK for its eighth series is probably music to her ears – especially as her other series’, Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother, were axed by Channel 5 in September.

“I’m so happy we’re about to get going all over again,” Emma explained. “I’ve learnt to expect the unexpected with performances, some make me wanna bust a move, some give me goosebumps, and some make me cry like a baby! No day is the same, I’m forever wondering ‘where have YOU been?’ and with trios signing up this year, it gives us an added layer.”

How do I get tickets to watch The Voice live?

As always, the initial chair-spinning auditions of The Voice UK have already been recorded, but later in the series the show is broadcast live so there are still chances to be part of the audience.

When tickets become available, you can apply for yours here. They’re allocated on a first come, first served basis, so it’s worth checking back regularly.

Who won the last series of The Voice UK?

Fans will remember 18-year-old Ruti Olajugbabe beat hot favourite Donel Mangena (famous for his dancing grandma) to secure Tom Jones’ second win in the competition.

Speaking about his protégé, Tom explained, “I’m so proud and excited about my winner, Ruti, who is in the studio doing some very impressive work, she’s developing into a true artist and I can’t wait for you all to hear her!”

Ruti went straight to Number 1 on the iTunes chart after she was crowned winner, and is currently working on her first album.

She follows last year’s winner, Mo Adeniran, who saw his debut album Evolve chart at number 36 on the UK Albums Chart.

Unfortunately for previous winners of The Voice UK – which include Leanne Mitchell, Andrea Begley, Jermain Jackman, Stevie McCrorie and Kevin Simm – mainstream success hasn’t been so easy to come by, with several having been dropped by their record labels (although Kevin Simm is now touring as the new frontman of Wet Wet Wet, funnily enough).

Speaking about why the UK edition of The Voice has failed to produce a superstar, coach Will.I.Am explained to the Daily Star, “Part of the reason why I feel that maybe there’s no star is because people are just really polite.

“I’ve tried to keep in contact with people who were on my team, and I always ask. They’re really polite. They’re like: ‘I don’t want to bug you, I know you’re busy.’

“If I was them, I wouldn’t be that guy. I would ring them all the time. I would not be as polite as they are.

“Folks who have careers have been really aggressive with their careers. They make sure they fight for the right songs, and you know in your heart as a singer what song will take you where you want to go. You’ve got to be like a predator.”

He added: “And predators aren’t polite. Imagine going to the jungle and you see a lion going up to a gazelle like, ‘Hey, can I eat you?’ You have to really hunt and be aggressive about getting your dream.”

Could this series’ winner buck the trend?