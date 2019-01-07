Why is EastEnders not on BBC1 tonight?

EastEnders will lose its place in the BBC1 schedules this evening thanks to the FA Cup clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool. Coverage of the third-round match begins on the channel at 7.30pm, all of which means that there’s no space for the usual visit to Albert Square at 8.00pm.

But EastEnders fans needn’t despair – there’s still the same number of episodes airing as in a regular week, with the scheduling pattern reading as follows: Tuesday (7.30pm), Thursday (7.30pm), plus a double bill on Friday (8.00 and 9.00pm).

The upcoming drama will see Rainie Branning suffer a shock collapse when the stress of sorting Abi’s birthday party becomes too much, while Mick Carter and Mitch Baker find themselves left in charge of a football team when the coach quits.

But the main focus is on the soap’s teens, particularly Tiffany Butcher and Bernadette Taylor, who get on the wrong side of the law when the cops catch them while they’re on a drug smuggling mission for evil Evie Steele.

