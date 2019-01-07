When is Michaela Coel’s BBC drama January 22nd on TV? What is it about?

Chewing Gum and Black Earth Rising‘s Michaela Coel is back with a “fearless, frank and provocative” new BBC drama about consent, gratification, and modern dating.

Set in London, it will explore “the question of sexual consent in contemporary life and how, in the new landscape of dating and relationships, we make the distinction between liberation and exploitation.”

Here is everything we know so far…

When does January 22nd air on TV?

January 22nd was commissioned in August 2018, and filming began in October 2019, with Michaela Coel saying: “I look forward to sharing this work with you all next year.”

The BBC has now confirmed the show will be airing in 2020.

Here’s a glimpse of January 22nd in the broadcaster’s trailer for the new year…

What is January 22nd about?

Set in the UK capital (“where gratification is only an app away”) the drama explores modern society’s understanding of sex, relationships and dating.

The story centres on Arabella (Coel), whose “raw and personal experience of consent” is the heart of the story.

According to the BBC, “through Arabella we meet a group of fictional friends and colleagues whose sexual adventures frequently collide with a world in which new codes of sexual practice are emerging…”

The broadcaster adds: “Feted as the ‘voice of her generation,’ Arabella is complex, original and highly talented. But, distracted by the pressures of her first triumph, she is struggling to write her second novel and is in danger of becoming destructive and self-absorbed.

“After being sexually assaulted in a nightclub, her life changes irreversibly and Arabella is forced to reassess everything: her career, her friends, even her family. As Arabella struggles to come to terms with what has happened, she begins a journey of self-discovery. Often painful, sometimes funny, it leads her to some surprising places – and controversial conclusions.”

BBC2 controller Patrick Holland has said that drama “promises fearless, provocative and gripping storytelling exploring one of the defining issues of our times.”

Who is in the cast of January 22nd?

Series creator and lead actress Michaela Cole will play play Arabella.

She will be joined by Weuche Opia, who plays Terry Pratchard, Arabella’s “fun-loving caring best friend” with a disappointing acting career and an erratic love life.

Paapa Essiedu plays Kwame Acheamong, “a sometime dancer who now teaches a gym class” who is “an attractive gay man with serious self-esteem issues when it comes to getting what he wants in sex and love.”

The cast also includes Aml Ameen, Adam James, Sarah Niles, Ann Aikin, Harriet Webb, Ellie James, Franc Ashman, Karan Gill, Natalie Walter and Samson Ajewole.

What else is Michaela Coel known for?

Michaela Coel is known for creating the hit comedy series Chewing Gum, in which she starred as Tracey Gordon.

Recently she starred in Black Earth Rising, a BBC and Netflix co-production on the subject of genocide and the prosecution of international war criminals. It is now available on Netflix.