Dancing on Ice contestants: Who is England cricketer Ryan Sidebottom?

Dancing on Ice 2019 contestants: Ryan Sidebottom
Age: 40
Known for: being a former England international cricketer
Twitter: @RyanSidebottom
Instagram: @ryansidebottom_official
Professional dance partner: Carlotta Edwards
Why is Ryan Sidebottom famous?
Cricket fans will know Yorkshireman Sidebottom as a left-arm fast-medium bowler, one who took over 1,000 wickets before retiring in 2017. As well as playing for his home county, Sidebottom became an England star, playing 22 international tests and winning the 2010 ICC World Twenty20 with the team.
Sidebottom is an ex-teammate of fellow England cricketer Graeme Swann, who finished seventh on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.
He also has a, shall we say, interesting nickname: “Sexual Chocolate” – apparently a reference to a wig in 1988 film Coming To America. Well, we’re hoping that’s where it comes from, anyway. Another moniker is “Stringfellow” after commentator Henry Blofeld repeatedly confused him with nightclub owner Peter Stringfellow.
Since retiring in February 2017, Sidebottom has been running a cricket academy and foundation and working as a bowling consultant for Surrey.
“I’m immensely excited,” Sidebottom said about his upcoming appearance on ITV. “It’s obviously something totally different, massively out of my comfort zone.
“I’m just going to enjoy the ride, I don’t take myself too seriously. I’m going to embrace it, enjoy it, and have a laugh and a giggle along the way.”