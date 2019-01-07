Game of Thrones offers a tiny but crucial glimpse of final season

HBO has been drip-feeding us glimpses of the upcoming final season of Game of Thrones for months now – but we may have got our best yet during the Golden Globes 2019, even though the clip is just five seconds long.

Advertisement

The moment is buried in one of the US broadcaster’s “here’s what’s coming this year” trailers, which also features footage from Big Little Lies season two, True Detective season three and a first look at Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen adaptation.

It sees Daenerys (flanked by lover/nephew Jon Snow) entering Winterfell and meeting Sansa Stark for the first time. “Winterfell is yours, your grace” Sansa tells her. Check out the short clip below.

AAAAA Winterfell is yours, your Grace pic.twitter.com/zPVZVWjd8N — dragon's daughter (@yeahclarke) January 7, 2019

Information on the new series is unsurprisingly scarce, even though we’re only three months away from its launch. Last week, show-runner DB Weiss hinted that things are going to get very awkward between Daenerys and Jon Snow when they find out about his parentage…

The full clip from the Globes also gives us our first look at Meryl Streep in action in Big Little Lies series two as Mary Louise Wright, mother of Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgard), who is intent on finding out what happened to her son. Watch the teaser below.

Advertisement

Game of Thrones season eight is set to debut in April