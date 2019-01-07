Dancing on Ice scores: who came top of the leaderboard this week?

Twelve celebrities started their Dancing on Ice journey, but there can only be one winner.

Although gaining viewers’ votes is half the battle, the celebrity skaters also have to impress Jason Gardiner, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on the ice panel if they want to avoid the skate-off and stay in the competition.

Each week, we’ll be reminding you who topped the judges’ leaderboard and who was left languishing at the bottom…

Week one scores

This week, six of the 12 celebrity contestants performed. The final six will perform in week two.

1. James Jordan and Alexandra Schauman – 30.5

3=. Jane Danson and Sylvain Longchambon – 20.5

3=. Saara Aalto and Hamish Gaman – 20.5

4. Gemma Collins and Matt Evers – 16.0

5. Didi Conn and Lukasz Rozycki – 14.5

6. Mark Little and Brianne Delcourt – 13.5

The combination of the judges’ scores and the public vote sends Mark into the skate-off in week two.

Dancing on Ice airs Sundays on ITV