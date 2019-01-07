Accessibility Links

How to watch and stream the UEFA Champions League Final 2019

Madrid hosts the last match of the club football season this year

MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 27: Captain Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid holds up the Champions League trophy with his teammates as they celebrate at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu a day after winning their 13th European Cup and UEFA Champions League Final on May 27, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Real Madrid via Getty Images)

Until two years ago, no team had managed to retain the UEFA Champions League trophy two years running. Now, following victory over Liverpool in Kiev last May, Real Madrid are in with a chance of winning an historic fourth consecutive title. And if they make it all the way through, they’ll be playing for it in their own back yard: the 2019 final is set to be played in the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, the home of their rivals Atlético.

When is the Champions League final 2019?

The final will take place at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on Saturday 1st June 2019.

Who is in the final?

There are still sixteen teams left in the competition (including all four English teams), with knockout fixtures scheduled to take place in February.

The teams left in the competition are:

  • Man. City (ENG)
  • Atlético (ESP)
  • Juventus (ITA)
  • Man. United (ENG)
  • Paris (FRA)
  • Tottenham (ENG)
  • Dortmund (GER)
  • Lyon (FRA)
  • Barcelona (ESP)
  • Roma (ITA)
  • Porto (POR)
  • Ajax (NED)
  • Real Madrid (ESP)
  • Liverpool (ENG)
  • Bayern (GER)

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport in the UK. In recent years, BT has made the final available to stream for free for non-subscribers via YouTube, but we won’t know for sure if that is the case until closer to the date.

How can I buy tickets?

Application for tickets will open in March 2019. You can subscribe for updates on ticket info here.

