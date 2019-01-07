Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Billy Connolly assures fans he’s “not dying, not dead, not slipping away”

Billy Connolly assures fans he’s “not dying, not dead, not slipping away”

BBC documentary Billy Connolly: Made In Scotland had given viewers cause to worry about his health

Sky pics (Sky, TL)

Billy Connolly has assured fans that he is “not dying” after opening up about his struggle with Parkinson’s disease during two-part BBC documentary, Billy Connolly: Made in Scotland.

Advertisement

The comedian was blunt about his health issues in the final instalment of the series, saying: “my Parkinson’s is not going to go away and it’s going to get worse – my life is slipping away.”

But he has since shared a much cheerier video via his wife Pamela Stephenson’s Twitter feed to reassure worried viewers. In the clip, playing the banjo beside a sun-soaked lake, he changed his tune. “Not dying, not dead, not slipping away,” he said. “Sorry if I depressed you. Maybe I should have phrased it better.”

Watch the clip below.

Connolly first opened up about his struggle with Parkinson’s disease back in 2012. Last year, after Michael Parkinson suggested during an interview that the comedian’s “wonderful brain has dulled”, Stephenson refuted the claim.

“Mike Parkinson is a daft old fart – doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” she wrote on Twitter. “Billy’s doing great and still funny as hell.”

Advertisement

Billy Connolly: Made in Scotland is currently available on BBC iPlayer

Tags

All about Billy Connolly: Made in Scotland

Sky pics (Sky, TL)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Daisy Ridley in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (LucasFilm, HF)

When is Star Wars: Episode IX out in cinemas? UK release date, cast and plot

Sky pics (Sky, TL)

Sir Billy Connolly: “I’m the least patriotic man in the world”

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: Mackenzie Crook attends the GQ Men of the Year awards at The Royal Opera House on September 2, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

Mackenzie Crook preparing to bring Worzel Gummidge back to TV

Billy Connolly knightood

Arise, Sir Billy! Connolly receives his knighthood at Buckingham Palace