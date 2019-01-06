FA Cup 3rd round fixtures live on TV: how to watch on BBC and BT Sport

The FA Cup 3rd round is all over the place this weekend, with matches from Friday to Monday and only ten out of the 32 fixtures kicking off at the “traditional” time of 3pm on a Saturday.

The action begins on Friday 4th January with Tranmere Rovers v Tottenham Hotspur, and ends on Monday 7th with Wolves v Liverpool.

Both the BBC and BT Sport will broadcast matches live, with highlights of every game on Match of the Day.

Check out our full guide to all the live third round FA Cup fixtures on TV over the weekend below, with details of kick-off times, dates, teams, and how to watch.

FA Cup live on TV – full third round fixtures

Kick-off 3pm unless otherwise stated. Matches live on TV will be listed in bold

Friday 4 January 2019

Tranmere Rovers v Tottenham Hotspur – 7.45pm, live on BT Sport 2

Saturday 5 January 2019

Manchester United v Reading – 12.30pm, live on BT Sport 2

Blackpool v Arsenal – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport 2

Shrewsbury Town v Stoke City – 12.30pm

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion – 12.30pm

West Ham United v Birmingham City – 12.30pm

Burnley v Barnsley – 12.30pm

West Bromwich Albion v Wigan Athletic – 12.30pm

Bolton Wanderers v Walsall

Gillingham v Cardiff City

Brentford v Oxford United

Everton v Lincoln City

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Derby County v Southampton

Accrington Stanley v Ipswich Town

Fleetwood Town v AFC Wimbledon

Middlesbrough v Peterborough United

Aston Villa v Swansea City

Newcastle United v Blackburn Rovers – 5.30pm

Crystal Palace v Grimsby Town – 5.30pm

Bristol City v Huddersfield Town – 5.30pm

Norwich City v Portsmouth – 5.30pm



Sunday 6 January 2019

Kick-off 2pm unless otherwise stated

Woking v Watford – live on BT Sport 2

Newport County AFC v Leicester City – 4.30pm, live on BBC1 and BBC Sport website

Millwall v Hull City

Preston North End v Doncaster Rovers

Fulham v Oldham Athletic AFC

Manchester City v Rotherham United

Queens Park Rangers v Leeds United AFC

Sheffield United v Barnet

Monday 7th January 2019

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool – 7.45pm, live on BBC1 and BBC Sport website