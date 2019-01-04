Who is Oti Mabuse? Meet the Greatest Dancer dance captain and Strictly pro

Still craving your weekly Strictly fix?

Never fear — BBC1’s The Greatest Dancer is set to put dancing front and centre once more, with contestants of all different genres competing for the audience and public’s approval, with a little help from their celebrity dance captains, including pop star Cheryl and Glee’s Matthew Morrison… and who should be joining them but Strictly’s very own Oti Mabuse?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new dance captain, Oti Mabuse.

Who is The Greatest Dancer dance captain Oti Mabuse?

Name: Oti Mabuse

Age: 28

Twitter: @OtiMabuse

Instagram: @otimabuse

Best Known for: Although she studied Civil Engineering, ballroom dancing was always Oti’s calling — in particular Latin — and back in 2015 she joined Strictly Come Dancing as a professional dancer, winning the nation’s hearts in the process with her combination of warmth and masterful choreography.

Last year she was partnered with cricketer Graeme Swan, with whom she reached Week Ten of the competition.

In 2016, Oti made Strictly history with her celebrity dance partner Danny Mac, after their scintillating Samba became the first to score four tens from each of the judges.

It was dubbed the “perfect samba masterclass” by judge Darcey Bussell and likened to a “pagan mating ritual” by a very excited Bruno Tonioli. Oti and Danny later made it to the 2016 Strictly Come Dancing final.

The new dance captain is originally from Pretoria, South Africa, and was previously a professional dancer on the German version of Strictly, Let’s Dance. She also boasts various international Latin dance accolades, including third place in the World Cup Freestyle Latin in 2014.

The eight-part series kicks off on BBC1 at 8pm on Saturday 5th January