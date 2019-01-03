Accessibility Links

When is Fiona Bruce taking over as presenter of Question Time?

The newsreader and host of Antiques Roadshow is replacing David Dimbleby from 2019

Fiona Bruce has replaced presenter David Dimbleby as the new host of BBC1’s flagship debate show Question Time.

The BBC newsreader is stepping into the veteran broadcaster’s shoes at perhaps one of the most turbulent and hostile moments in British politics. She’s the first woman to host the programme in its history.

Some viewers might recognise Bruce for her cosy presenting style in Antiques Roadshow, but don’t be fooled.

The longtime BBC newsreader was originally an outside bet for the post, but reportedly beat out fierce competition, including Newsnight hosts Emily Maitlis and Kirsty Wark.

She exhibited both “warmth” and “authority” during her audition, according to BBC News director Fran Unsworth.

Read on to find out when Bruce’s first episode of Question Time will air.

When is Fiona Bruce’s first Question Time?

Question Time will return on Thursday 10th January at 10.45pm on BBC1, with Fiona Bruce presenting for the first time.

What can we expect from Fiona Bruce’s first Question Time?

A familiar face on British television, Bruce is a presenter on both BBC News at Six and News at Ten, which she juggles alongside hosting Antiques Roadshow and Fake Or Fortune. She will continue all these current roles alongside her Question Time post.

On her appointment, Bruce said in a press release: “For many years Question Time has been presented by one of my television heroes, so I am thrilled and not a little daunted to be stepping into his shoes. But it is a programme I have watched for as long as I can remember and have long wanted to be part of. I can’t wait to get started.”

Details about the guests featured on the show are yet to be confirmed.

