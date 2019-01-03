Dancing on Ice 2019 contestants: who has joined the celebrity line-up?

Dancing on Ice slides back on to our screens in the New Year, with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby returning as hosts for the second series since its comeback.

But which celebrities will be getting their skates on alongside them? Check out the full list below…

Confirmed Dancing on Ice 2018 contestants

The actress, best known for her role as Frenchie in Grease, announced via a video message on Lorraine that she would be joining the Dancing on Ice celebs in 2019.

She may be a beauty school dropout but let’s hope Didi Conn graduates @dancingonice with flying colours! The Grease star is the latest celeb to join this year’s line-up. ⛸❄️#Lorraine pic.twitter.com/cUpohLnXXm — Lorraine (@lorraine) October 5, 2018

Didi said: “Boy oh boy, I’m going from being a Pink Lady to Queen of the Ice. I’m coming to the UK on Monday and I can’t wait to see you!”

This Finnish superstar has already conquered Eurovision and @TheXFactor – now she's taking on #DancingOnIce! Welcome to the show, @saaraaalto! 💞🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/hl2tYAGNja — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) October 5, 2018

The Finnish pop artist, who represented her home country in the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon, has joined the line-up for next year’s Dancing on Ice.

It’s not her first appearance on British reality TV: she reached the final of the X-Factor in 2016 – and will likely have her sights set on the Dancing on Ice crown.

Is it hot in here or… Oh hey, @WesNelsonUk! 👋🌴 From @LoveIsland to #DancingOnIce 2019, Wes can't wait to couple up with us this winter. pic.twitter.com/e04IOLgBHR — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) October 5, 2018

Wes will become the second Love Island contestant to appear on Dancing on Ice, after Kem Cetinay finished in fourth place in teh 2018 competition.

His participation in the show was announced on Maya Jama’s Radio 1 show on Friday. He said: ” “Gemma Collins is going to wipe the floor with me, I’m super intimidated. I’ve been looking at the line up thinking ‘oh my gosh!’ Of course you’ll be seeing my hips on the ice and the hips don’t lie!”

The TOWIE star and meme machine Collins was unveiled for the competition on This Morning, where she revealed a surprising background on the rink, having played ice hockey in her youth.

The reality star added: “I don’t know how they’re going to lift me up and how fast I can move around the ice, but I really want to give it a go!”

Best known as Vincent Hubbard in EastEnders, the actor, comedian and rapper was revealed as a contestant alongside Collins. And it turns out he’s already got experience on the ice. “I grew up in Sweden, so I used to skate out there,” he said. “I can skate, but I normally dance on dry land. So dancing and skating are two different things, which I’ve got to combine.”

A former professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, James Jordan will be hoping to take some of his cool footwork onto the ice in the New Year, after he was unveiled as the third Dancing on Ice contestant on BBC Radio 5 Live.

On the programme, he bemoaned the fact that “all the naughty people are gone” from Strictly — he was once known as the bad boy of the BBC dance contest, could he be about to raise the eyebrows of DOI viewers?

Former member of boy band Westlife, Brian McFadden was revealed as the fourth contestant during a pre-recorded message on Lorraine.

“I’m very excited,” he said on joining DOI. “I’ve already been practising out the back garden on my rollerblades and my mum says I’m a one man Torvill and Dean. Watch this space…”

The next celeb to be announced for #DancingOnIce 2019 is… 🥁@IamSairaKhan! pic.twitter.com/2wkdeRzA7Q — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) October 2, 2018

Loose Women’s Saira Khan was the fifth celebrity to join the line-up. Appearing on the chat show in skates and spandex, she said: “I’m in it to win it.”

After shooting to fame on The Apprentice in 2005, Khan has since gone on to forge a successful TV career including being a regular panellist on Loose Woman and starring on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016.

The former England cricketer is good mates with current Strictly star Graeme Swann, so perhaps by the time Sidebottom steps on to the ice in 2019 he’ll have had a chance to get some dancing tips from his former teammate.

Just try not to think about the other cricketer who took on the Dancing on Ice challenge: Monty Panesar was forced to pull out before the series had even begun last year after suffering an injury in training…

Thornton – the youngest member of The Pussycat Dolls, the pop group once headed by Nicole Scherzinger – was unveiled on Good Morning Britain where she told audiences: “I can’t wait to see you and I can’t wait to do some skating for you!”

Dancing on Ice won’t be Thornton’s first reality show appearance: the singer also featured on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls and the second series of Celebs Go Dating.

The Neighbours star is bringing a little Aussie sunshine to the ITV ice, after being confirmed for Dancing on Ice 2019. The actor played Joe Mangal in the soap between 1988 and 1991.

After being heavily rumoured, the Coronation Street star – who has played Leanne Battersby on the ITV soap since 1997 – has now been officially confirmed as one of the stars on Dancing on Ice 2019.

“I’ve got a big birthday next month so I’m seeing it as a challenge for the fab 40,” she revealed. “I’m just looking forward to it and trying not to think about being damaged. It’s been a bit of a life long dream.”

Corrie fans had already guessed she would be involved thanks to this sneak peek photo…