Strictly’s AJ Pritchard says he’ll “think twice” about being in crowds after club attack 

Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard says he’s become “more aware” when in large crowds after being attacked in a nightclub.

Pritchard – who was assaulted over the festive period alongside his brother Curtis, a fellow professional dancer – spoke on TV for the first time since the incident, saying it had made him “think twice” about entering large crowds.

“The thing is, with doing our TV show Strictly, and Stand Up For Cancer and any shows I do for TV, it’s always so positive,” he told Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on This Morning.

“There’s never ever a negative light that you don’t have to watch back in that scenario. The sad thing in this case is if somebody comes up to me and asks me for a photo, they do it politely, I always say yes, whatever the scenario.”

When asked by Langsford if the attack had made him more fearful about going out, Pritchard answered: “It’s made me very aware of putting myself in a scenario of larger crowds. Obviously I’m doing the tour with Strictly coming up, and I will think twice.”

Curtis Pritchard has been forced to pull out of Dancing With the Stars in Ireland after undergoing knee surgery following the attack.

He recently thanked fans for their support on Instagram, adding that the incident had strengthened his relationship with his brother.

“The current events that have happened have yes been tragic but also a blessing,” he said. “It’s brought us even closer together and made us stronger than ever.

“We will be entering this new year with positive minds and with the knowledge that sometimes people knock you down and try and break you. But having your family there and the love we share for each other nothing can break us.”