Premier League TV fixtures 2018/19: Sky and BT Sport listings for EVERY match live on TV and online

Complete Premier League UK TV coverage guide to the new season, including dates, kick-off times, teams and how to watch

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Vincent Kompany of Manchester City lifts the Premier League Trophy as Manchester City celebrate winning the Premier League Title during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on May 6, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The Premier League 2018/19 season is under way, with live matches on TV every weekend.

Sky Sports and BT Sport have now confirmed which games they will broadcast live on TV all the way through to February 2019.

Highlights of every Premier League game will also be available on the BBC’s Match of the Day as usual.

Amazon Prime Video does not have any live football this season, although from the 2019/20 season they will have the rights to 20 Premier League games.

As with every season, all the dates are liable to change until the broadcasters have picked their live matches. The first months of the season are now locked in, with more live TV matches still to be confirmed. We’ll update this page with more details as soon as they’re revealed.

2019 sport on TV calendar: your guide to every major event

Check out the full guide to every match in this year’s Premier League season, including full Sky Sports and BT Sport listings, schedules and more.

Premier League live on TV – full 2018/19 fixtures

Kick-off 3pm unless otherwise stated. Matches live on TV will be listed in bold

Wednesday 2 January 2019

Newcastle United v Man Utd – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Thursday 3 January 2019

Man City v Liverpool – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 12 January 2019

West Ham v Arsenal – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Chelsea v Newcastle United – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport
Brighton v Liverpool
Burnley v Fulham
Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town
Crystal Palace v Watford
Leicester City v Southampton

Sunday 13 January 2019

Everton v AFC Bournemouth, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Spurs v Man Utd, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday 14 January 2019

Man City v Wolves – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 19 January 2019

Wolves v Leicester City – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Arsenal v Chelsea – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle United v Cardiff City
Southampton v Everton
Watford v Burnley

Sunday 20 January 2019

Huddersfield Town v Man City – 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Fulham v Spurs – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Tuesday 29 January 2019

Newcastle United v Man City – 8pm, live on BT Sport
Arsenal v Cardiff City
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Fulham v Brighton
Huddersfield Town v Everton
Wolves v West Ham
Man Utd v Burnley

Wednesday 30 January 2019

Liverpool v Leicester City – 8pm, live on BT Sport
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v Watford

Saturday 2 February 2019

Spurs v Newcastle United – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Cardiff City v AFC Bournemouth – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport
Brighton v Watford
Burnley v Southampton
Chelsea v Huddersfield Town
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Wolves

Sunday 3 February 2019

Leicester City v Man Utd – 2.05pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Man City v Arsenal – 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday 4 February 2019

West Ham v Liverpool – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 9 February 2019

Fulham v Man Utd – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Brighton v Burnley – 5.30pm, 5.30pm, live on BT Sport
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Huddersfield Town v Arsenal
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Cardiff City
Watford v Everton

Sunday 10 February 2019

Spurs v Leicester City – 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Man City v Chelsea – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday 11 February 2019

Wolves v Newcastle United – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Friday 22 February 2019

West Ham v Fulham – 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 23 February 2019

Burnley v Spurs – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Everton v Man City – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport
Arsenal v Southampton
AFC Bournemouth v Wolves
Cardiff City v Watford
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Huddersfield Town

Sunday 24 February 2019

Chelsea v Brighton – 12pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Man Utd v Liverpool – 2.05pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Tuesday 26 February 2019

Man City v West Ham – 8pm, live on BT Sport
Cardiff City v Everton
Huddersfield Town v Wolves
Leicester City v Brighton

Wednesday 27 February 2019

Chelsea v Spurs – 8pm, live on BT Sport
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United v Burnley
Southampton v Fulham
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Liverpool v Watford

Saturday, 2 March 2019

AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Brighton v Huddersfield Town
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Everton v Liverpool
Fulham v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Spurs v Arsenal
Watford v Leicester City
West Ham v Newcastle United
Wolves v Cardiff City

Saturday, 9 March 2019

Arsenal v Man Utd
Cardiff City v West Ham
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Huddersfield Town v AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City v Fulham
Liverpool v Burnley
Man City v Watford
Newcastle United v Everton
Southampton v Spurs

Saturday, 16 March 2019

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
Brighton v Cardiff City
Burnley v Leicester City
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v Liverpool
Man Utd v Man City
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Watford v Southampton
West Ham v Huddersfield Town
Wolves v Arsenal

Saturday, 30 March 2019

Arsenal v Newcastle United
Brighton v Southampton
Burnley v Wolves
Cardiff City v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town
Fulham v Man City
Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Watford
West Ham v Everton

Saturday, 6 April 2019

AFC Bournemouth v Burnley
Chelsea v West Ham
Everton v Arsenal
Huddersfield Town v Leicester City
Man City v Cardiff City
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Liverpool
Spurs v Brighton
Watford v Fulham
Wolves v Man Utd

Saturday, 13 April 2019

Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Burnley v Cardiff City
Crystal Palace v Man City
Fulham v Everton
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man Utd v West Ham
Southampton v Wolves
Spurs v Huddersfield Town
Watford v Arsenal

Saturday, 20 April 2019

Arsenal v Crystal Palace
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Cardiff City v Liverpool
Chelsea v Burnley
Everton v Man Utd
Huddersfield Town v Watford
Man City v Spurs
Newcastle United v Southampton
West Ham v Leicester City
Wolves v Brighton

Saturday, 27 April 2019

Brighton v Newcastle United
Burnley v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Cardiff City
Leicester City v Arsenal
Liverpool v Huddersfield Town
Man Utd v Chelsea
Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v West Ham
Watford v Wolves

Saturday, 4 May 2019

Arsenal v Brighton
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Cardiff City v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v Watford
Everton v Burnley
Huddersfield Town v Man Utd
Man City v Leicester City
Newcastle United v Liverpool
West Ham v Southampton
Wolves v Fulham

Sunday, 12 May 2019

Brighton v Man City
Burnley v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Fulham v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Chelsea
Liverpool v Wolves
Man Utd v Cardiff City
Southampton v Huddersfield Town
Spurs v Everton
Watford v West Ham

