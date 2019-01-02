When is Island of Dreams on TV? Who’s in the cast of the Richard Branson comedy?

Fans of The Windsors, rejoice, as the writers behind the royal spoof show, Bert Tyler-Moore and George Jeffrie, have set their sights on a new celebrity clan: Sir Richard Branson and his famous chums, who gather together at his Caribbean island paradise, Necker.

Here’s everything you need to know about the brand new comedy.

What time is Island of Dreams on TV?

Island of Dreams is a one-off special that airs on BBC2 at 10pm on Thursday 3rd January. However, if this pilot is successful, the show may return for a full series.

What is Island of Dreams about?

The series follows the Virgin billionaire, Sir Richard Branson (played by Harry Enfield, who starred as Prince Charles in The Windsors), who invites various celebrities to his island, Necker, and attempts to solve their problems for them.

The celebrities are able to kick back and relax under the tropical sun, sipping cocktails served by bikini-clad waitresses. But does Branson have a dark, ulterior motive…?

Who stars in Island of Dreams?

Alongside Enfield are a host of The Windsors alumni, including Richard Goulding (who played a dim-witted Prince Harry) as actor Daniel Radcliffe and Morgana Robinson (Pippa Middleton) as singer Adele.

Samantha Spiro (Game of Thrones) plays Harry Potter author JK Rowling, comedian Al Murray is Gregg Wallace, and Dustin Demri-Burns (The Spy Who Dumped Me) plays physicist Professor Brian Cox.