Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. What was the best show on TV over Christmas and New Year?

What was the best show on TV over Christmas and New Year?

The ABC Murders? Doctor Who? The Love Island reunion show? VOTE for your TV highlight of the Christmas holidays

Best TV on Christmas poll

From John Malkovich hunting a serial killer in The ABC Murders to Miriam Margolyes joining the Call the Midwife cast, and a great big Love Island reunion, the Christmas holiday TV schedules were packed with some unforgettable shows.

Advertisement

But what was your favourite?

Was ice-skating biopic Torvill and Dean the highlight of your Christmas? Or did Doctor Who or Luther give you a New Year’s Day to remember?

Advertisement

It’s time to have your say on the biggest shows of 2018’s festive period. Simply vote below for which programme you think should claim the TV holiday crown.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Emmerdale

Best TV on Christmas poll
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Best TV on Christmas poll

What was the best show on TV over Christmas and New Year?

Ep #201 - Pictured: Anson Mount as Captain Pike; Rachael Ancheril as Lt. Nhan; Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham; of the CBS All Access series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. Photo Cr: Jan Thijs/CBS © 2018 CBS Interactive. All Rights Reserved.

Coming soon The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix in January

Watership Down

Coming soon Everything you need to know about Watership Down

Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement in Downing Street after it was announced that she will face a vote of no confidence (Getty)

BBC News to broadcast Theresa May no confidence vote special in change to BBC1 listings