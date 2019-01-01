Accessibility Links

What Premier League football is on TV over Christmas and New Year 2018?

Everton, Watford, Man City, Fulham, West Ham, Southampton, Arsenal, Liverpool, Man United, Wolves, Burnley, Cardiff City, Spurs, Brighton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Leicester are all in action

Arsenal's Lucas Torreira

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without mince pies, turkey, an excessive amount of TV (and excessive amounts of other things) – and, of course, an increasingly congested Premier League football schedule.

It’s arguably a blessing and a curse – on one hand, you get loads more footie, on the other hand it can be hard keeping track of which days it’s actually on TV.

And that’s where we come in, with our handy guide to all the fixtures on over the Christmas and New Year period, and where to watch them…

Watch live Premier League action this Christmas

Kick-off 3pm unless otherwise stated. Matches live on TV listed in bold

Monday 10th December 2018

Everton v Watford – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 15th December 2018

Man City v Everton – 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Fulham v West Ham – 5:30pm, live on BT Sport
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Leicester City
Huddersfield Town v Newcastle United
Spurs v Burnley
Watford v Cardiff City
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

Sunday 16th December 2018

Southampton v Arsenal – 1:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Liverpool v Man Utd – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Friday 21st December 2018

Wolves v Liverpool – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV 

Saturday 22nd December 2018

Arsenal v Burnley – 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Cardiff City v Man Utd – 5:30pm, live on BT Sport
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
Chelsea v Leicester City
Huddersfield Town v Southampton
Man City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Fulham
West Ham v Watford

Sunday 23rd December 2018

Everton v Spurs – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Boxing Day: Wednesday 26th December 2018

All of Sky’s Boxing Day matches will be available to watch on Sky 1 as well as on Sky Sports

Fulham v Wolves – 12:30pm, live on Sky1, Sky Sports & NOW TV
Brighton v Arsenal – 5:15pm, live on Sky1, Sky Sports & NOW TV
Watford v Chelsea – 7:30pm, live on Sky1, Sky Sports & NOW TV
Burnley v Everton
Crystal Palace v Cardiff City
Leicester City v Man City
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Man Utd v Huddersfield Town
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth

Thursday 27th December 2018

Southampton v West Ham – 7:45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 29th December 2018

Liverpool v Arsenal – 5:30pm, live on BT Sport
Brighton v Everton
Burnley v West Ham
Fulham v Huddersfield Town
Leicester City v Cardiff City
Spurs v Wolves
Watford v Newcastle United

Sunday 30th December 2018

Crystal Palace v Chelsea – 12pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Southampton v Man City – 2:15pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth – 4:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

New Year’s Day: Tuesday 1st January 2019

Everton v Leicester City, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Cardiff City v Spurs, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Arsenal v Fulham
AFC Bournemouth v Watford
Chelsea v Southampton
Huddersfield Town v Burnley
West Ham v Brighton
Wolves v Crystal Palace

Wednesday 2nd January 2019

Newcastle United v Man Utd – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Thursday 3rd January 2019

Man City v Liverpool – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

