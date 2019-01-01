Alice is back! First trailer for Luther series five shows brief glimpse of Ruth Wilson’s character

The first trailer for the hotly anticipated fifth series of Luther is here – and it reveals that Ruth Wilson’s twisted research scientist Alice Morgan is well and truly back with a vengeance.

Set to a creepy reimagining of Britney Spears’ Toxic, the trailer for the new four-part season reveals Idris Elba’s maverick detective John Luther tackling a whole medley of gruesome crimes in a London that resembles the set of a horror movie.

Fans had long been wondering whether Wilson would return to Luther after her character was killed off-screen in series four, and the actress recently teased that she would be back, but it’s not until the very end of this trailer that you see the first fearsome flash of Alice’s face.

We also get a glimpse of Luther’s new sidekick Catherine Halliday, played by Wunmi Mosaku, in action.

Check out the full trailer below, complete with a horrifying sequence on a night bus which is likely to put you off ever riding a double decker in London again.

Luther series five will air on BBC1 “over the festive period” but you can catch Wilson playing her own grandmother in Mrs Wilson on BBC1 every Tuesday at 9pm.

This article was originally published on 29 November 2018