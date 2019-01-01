Martin Compston describes Line of Duty series five in just one word

Accessibility Links

What does the future hold for DS Arnott and AC-12?

Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure in Line of Duty (BBC, HF)

Line of Duty series five is set to air on BBC1 in 2019, and star Martin Compston has warned fans not to even bother trying to guess where the series will go next.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, the actor who plays DS Arnott in the show sums up the new seires in just one word: “Unpredictable.”

“It’s been a cracking year and we have great guest stars and the scripts are phenomenal,” he elaborated. Stephen Graham has joined the hit crime drama in a mystery role.

“It has the potential to be the best ever with the cast and the actors we have, but you never know,” he said. “I’m really excited, I really am.”

While fans wait for the return of Line of Duty, Compston is busy appearing in new film Mary Queen of Scots starring Saiorse Ronan as Mary, with Margot Robbie playing her nemesis Elizabeth I.

The actor told RadioTimes.com that as a proud Scot he liked appearing in a film which told such an important chapter of Scottish history, describing the movie as “the ultimate political drama”.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Tianna Chanel Flynn and Martin Compston attends the European Premiere of Mary Queen of Scots at Cineworld Leicester Square on December 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
Tianna Chanel Flynn and Martin Compston attends the European Premiere of Mary Queen of Scots at Cineworld Leicester Square on December 10, 2018 

Compston plays Earl Bothwell, Mary’s second husband, who was instrumental in killing her first, Lord Darnley. He was also powerless to stop Mary’s eventual imprisonment in England and ultimate death, but the actor insisted that he has portrayed his character in a more positive light than he is usually depicted.

“The way I see it he keeps his cards close to his chest and he think he saw himself as her protector,” said Compston. “He always tries to act as her protector, but in the end he can’t be that.

“In our version Mary’s the hero and she wins in the end because [her son] James is crowned [King of England and Scotland].”

