Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Doctor Who New Year’s Day special trailer promises epic festive fun

Doctor Who New Year’s Day special trailer promises epic festive fun

Series 11 may have ended, but there’s one more challenge waiting for the Tardis team - and could it involve the Daleks?

17009053-low_res-doctor-who

Jodie Whittaker’s first Doctor Who series may have ended, but fans won’t have long to wait for the Thirteenth Doctor’s return in the sci-fi series’ upcoming New Year’s Day special.

Advertisement

A new trailer has now given our first real hints of what we can expect from the appropriately-titled episode Resolution, which sees the Tardis team return to Sheffield to face an evil drawn from across the centuries of Earth’s history.

Check out the first trailer for the Doctor Who New Year’s Day special below.

Full of time-spanning battles, exciting action and the DNA of the most evil creature in the world, it’s suitably exciting stuff. And could the name of the creature the Doctor is so reluctant to name be…Dalek???

For now, all we have to do is keep our patience over the next few weeks until the episode arrives in 2019…

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Tuesday 1 January 2019 at 7pm

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 9 December 2018

Tags

All about Doctor Who

17009053-low_res-doctor-who
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Christmas TV, BBC Pictures and ITV Pictures

What is on TV this Christmas?

Doctor Who series 11 ep 4 Chris Noth

Chris Noth admits he based his Doctor Who character on Donald Trump

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

Nikesh Patel, Charlotte Ritchie and Daniel Adegboyega (Getty, Sky)

Doctor Who New Year’s special casts Charlotte Ritchie, Nikesh Patel and Daniel Adegboyega