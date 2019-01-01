First look at Doctor Who New Year special guest stars as they prepare to face “a terrifying evil from across the centuries of Earth’s history”

Accessibility Links

But why are they so scared of the Tardis?

Doctor Who new Year's Day special Resolution

Uh-oh, “a terrifying evil is stirring, from across the centuries of Earth’s history”, according to a new Twitter post from the official Doctor Who account – just what you need when you’ve got a hangover on New Year’s Day.

Still, at least we get our first look at the NYD special guest-stars in character.

Joining Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor, and companions Yaz, Ryan and Graham in festive episode Resolution, are Mitch, played by Indian Summers’ Nikesh Patel, and Lin, AKA Call the Midwife’s Charlotte Ritchie.

Although we don’t know much else about the pair as yet, it seems from the shot below that they’re reasonably close – they’re holding hands, after all – and while they and the Tardis Team are looking at the usually friendly police box, their expressions suggest all is not well…

There’s also the matter of the Doctor using an old-school microphone in the Tardis console room. Maybe related, maybe just a bit of karaoke during some downtime.

All will be revealed on 1st January 2019…

Doctor Who: Resolution is on BBC1 on Tuesday 1 January 2019 at 7pm

This article was originally published on 11 December 2018

