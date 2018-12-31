Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Strictly’s AJ Pritchard thanks brother for saving him during nightclub attack

Strictly’s AJ Pritchard thanks brother for saving him during nightclub attack

The Strictly star's brother Curtis is undergoing knee surgery following the assault

Strictly Come Dancing: AJ Pritchard

Strictly Come Dancing pro-dancer AJ Pritchard has revealed how his brother Curtis saved him during an assault at a nightclub during the festive period.

Advertisement

Curtis, also a professional dancer, has been forced to pull out of Dancing With The Stars in Ireland after sustaining various injuries during the attack, which his older brother described as “like a scene out of a movie”.

“Curtis risked his own dancing career to save mine as he threw himself in front of the attackers so they couldn’t get to me,” AJ told The Sun newspaper. “He was thinking of both my dancing career with my legs and my TV career with my face.

“He tried to protect me and in doing so saved my life and my legs from danger,” he added.

Curtis, who is undergoing surgery on his knee following the assault, said the incident was “terrifying”.

Curtis added that he’s hopeful the knee injury won’t have a lasting impact on his career.

Advertisement

“I don’t know what I’ll do if I can’t dance again,” he said. “I just hope that [the knee] operation can save me. Something can go wrong on the operating table. There’s a chance my dancing career is over.”

Sign up to the RadioTimes.com email newsletter

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing: AJ Pritchard
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Programme Name: Zog - TX: 25/12/2018 - Episode: Zog - Early Release Pic (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Zog (voiced by Hugh Skinner) with Princess Pearl (voiced by Patsy Ferran) - (C) Orange Eyes Ltd - Photographer: Magic Light Pictures Ltd

The best kids’ TV this Christmas

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 launch show

Exclusive behind the scenes video interviews with the Strictly 2018 stars and their partners

KMM_3315.NEF

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

piers morgan

Twitter is using the hashtag #WomanningUp to put Piers Morgan in his place