Stars share June Whitfield stories and tributes as comedy legend dies aged 93

Celebrity collaborators and friends of legendary British comedy star June Whitfield have shared touching memories and tributes following her death aged 93.

Whitfield’s Absolutely Fabulous co-star Joanna Lumley told ITV News, “I am heartbroken to lose such a darling friend and shall never forget her sensational talent, humour and her generosity to us all who had the joy of working with her on Ab Fab. She will always have a most special place in my heart.”

Fellow Ab Fab star Jennifer Saunders said in a statement to the Press Association: “It’s so tremendously sad to lose June. I will always be grateful that she agreed to be in Ab Fab and even more grateful that she became a dear friend. She lived and worked with an extraordinary grace . Everything June did was perfectly measured. She was so loved and I will miss her hugely.”

And Julia Sawalha, Whitfield’s granddaughter on the show, thanked her being an “inspiration”.

Thank you #damejunewhitfield,for teaching me my craft with such grace and dignity.I always wanted you to know how in awe of you I was, however, you were always far too humble to accept my https://t.co/2wc2G3bQ0G were a great source of inspiration to me. Bye-bye Gran.🙏🏻💕 — Julia Sawalha (@JuliaSawalha1) December 29, 2018

Comedian Jenny Eclair called Whitfield “a friendly Goddess” and actor Sanjeev Bhaskar described her as “a classy, warm funny talented lady”, while other stars shared stories that backed up both those assessments.

Beautiful, funny June Whitfield- a friendly Goddess — Jenny Eclair (@jennyeclair) December 29, 2018

RIP #JuneWhitfield A classy, warm, funny talented lady. Such a great Kumars guest pic.twitter.com/xMmULvboI4 — Sanjeev Bhaskar (@TVSanjeev) December 29, 2018

So very sad. I once sent a letter to many actors as a budding (I mean desperate) comedy actor to ask for sponsorship for the Edinburgh Festival. Dame June replied. Fifteen years later when I met her she had all my letters and the notes of the show she sponsored. I cried then too. https://t.co/oaGXd7ick4 — Miranda Hart (@mermhart) December 29, 2018

June Whitfield story: I was 18 and on work experience as a runner on a TV comedy show. I had to check her dressing room was ready. Being an idiot, I barged in without knocking. She was standing in her underwear, mid-change. She winked at me. She didn’t get me sacked. RIP. — Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) December 29, 2018

RIP June Whitfield. I sat with her in the green room of Ab Fab once to watch a recording. George Michael came in for a while. When he left she turned to me and very calmly said ‘Was he Wham?’ – lovely talented woman who never did a duff performance. — Jonathan Harvey (@JOJEHARVEY) December 29, 2018

Whitfield was perhaps best known for her scene-stealing performances as Edina’s mother in BBC comedy Absolutely Fabulous, which ran for five series from 1992, as well as her starring role alongside Terry Scott in classic sitcom Terry and June.

But her career spanned an incredible seven decades, starting with her big break in BBC radio comedy show Take It From Here in 1953 and including recent performances as nun Sister Ruth in EastEnders in 2016 and her return to Absolutely Fabulous for its big screen outing, released the same year – not to mention numerous turns in Carry On films and even a cameo in US sitcom Friends.

Stars and colleagues including David Walliams noted her incredible longevity and ubiquity.

#JuneWhitfield ‘s incredible career in British comedy stretched all the way from ‘Hancock’s Half Hour’ to ‘Absolutely Fabulous’. She was always there, always being brilliant. @ferrifrump wrote June one of the funniest lines in television history… https://t.co/zFeBkCgksY — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) December 29, 2018

Very sad at the news of the death of the wonderful June Whitfield . There was no-one with more warmth or a better ability to just "place" a line ,always an act of utter precision. Hit after hit! Take it from Here Terry and June Absolutely Fabulous over seven decade. A great loss — JON PLOWMAN (@bimpsonbun1) December 29, 2018

A very sad day. I had the pleasure of working with June Whitfield as a radio producer over a number of years at R2 & R4 – most recently a tribute series for her 90th birthday, 3 years ago. RIP June. You were the best. — Steve Doherty (@SteveDoherty1) December 29, 2018

Whitfield’s agent said she died peacefully in her sleep on Friday night.