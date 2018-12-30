Dancing on Ice contestants: Who is Eastenders actor Richard Blackwood?

Dancing on Ice 2019 contestants: Richard Blackwood

Age: 46

Known for: The comedian, actor and rapper played Vincent Hubbard on EastEnders

Professional dance partner: Carlotta Edwards

Why is Richard Blackwood famous?

Blackwood first found fame presenting the UK version of dating game show Singled Out on Channel 5, a gig which landed him his own comedy series, The Richard Blackwood Show in 1999.

Blackwood is also known for his acting, appearing in Holby City, Ed Stone is Dead and Bollywood hit Don’t Stop Dreaming

He’s also enjoyed roles on the West End, playing the role of Donkey in Shrek the Musical at the Drury Lane’s Theatre Royal (unfortunately, not the same Drury Lane where the Muffin Man lives).

However, Blackwood’s biggest UK screen role came when he joined EastEnders in 2015, playing the mysterious Vincent Hubbard until April 2018.

Outside of acting, Blackwood has also released a number of singles, including Mama Who Da Man, which charted at number three.

He also had a notable appearance in Chris Morris’ Brass Eye, where Blackwood was tricked into saying paedophiles could hack into computers and make them release fumes in order to subdue children (“it makes them smell like hammers!”)

What ice skating experience does Richard Blackwood have?

We’ve got high hopes for Blackwood, who revealed he has a background in figure skating.

“I grew up in Sweden, so I used to skate out there,” he previously said on This Morning. “I can skate, but I normally dance on dry land. So dancing and skating are two different things, which I’ve got to combine.”