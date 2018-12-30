Accessibility Links

Stars share June Whitfield stories and tributes as comedy legend dies aged 93

The actress was perhaps best known for her roles in Terry and June and Absolutely Fabulous

Dame June Whitfield

Celebrity collaborators and friends of legendary British comedy star June Whitfield have shared touching memories and tributes following her death aged 93.

Whitfield’s Absolutely Fabulous co-star Joanna Lumley told ITV News, “I am heartbroken to lose such a darling friend and shall never forget her sensational talent, humour and her generosity to us all who had the joy of working with her on Ab Fab. She will always have a most special place in my heart.”

Comedian Jenny Eclair called Whitfield “a friendly Goddess” and actor Sanjeev Bhaskar described her as “a classy, warm funny talented lady”, while other stars shared stories that backed up both those assessments.

Whitfield was perhaps best known for her scene-stealing performances as Edina’s mother in BBC comedy Absolutely Fabulous, which ran for five series from 1992, as well as her starring role alongside Terry Scott in classic sitcom Terry and June.

But her career spanned an incredible seven decades, starting with her big break in BBC radio comedy show Take It From Here in 1953 and including recent performances as nun Sister Ruth in EastEnders in 2016 and her return to Absolutely Fabulous for its big screen outing, released the same year – not to mention numerous turns in Carry On films and even a cameo in US sitcom Friends.

Stars and colleagues including David Walliams noted her incredible longevity and ubiquity.

Whitfield’s agent said she died peacefully in her sleep on Friday night.

