When is Dancing on Ice back on TV? Which celebrities have signed up? Who are the judges?

While Strictly Come Dancing may be drawing to a close, we haven’t got long until its deep-freeze alternative Dancing on Ice kicks off in the new year – and it already looks set to be a cracker.

The celebrity signings have been announced with names like Gemma Collins and Grease star Didi Conn already lined up to participate – although, if you believe the rumours (and Phillip Schofield), it looks as if TOWIE star Gemma may not even make it to the ice.

However, one thing is certain – Phil, joined by Holly Willoughby (fresh from her stint in the I’m a Celebrity jungle) will be back presenting, with the judges bringing fire to the icy proceedings.

Here’s everything you need to know about this series of Dancing on Ice…

When is Dancing on Ice back on TV?

ITV has confirmed that the series will begin on Sunday 6th January 2019 at 6pm.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is. And yes, like last year, we are treated to more of the dancing polar bear – this time, paired with a super-strong squirrel.

We’ve also had this teaser trailer of the hosts and judges as Torvill and Dean return to the ice…

Which celebrities will be participating in the new series?

ITV has already announced the line-up for series 11.

TOWIE legend Gemma Collins, Love Island 2018 cast member Wes Nelson, former Westlife singer Brian McFadden and cricketer Ryan Sidebottom (below) are some of the names involved.

Plus, Coronation Street’s Jane Danson, former Strictly dancer James Jordan and Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton (below) will be strutting their stuff on the ice, too.

And Grease star Didi “Frenchie” Conn, Finnish pop star Saara Aalto, TV presenter Saira Khan, EastEnders actor Richard Blackwood and Mark Little (below) complete the line-up.

The new line-up of pro-skaters, and their celebrity pairings, are listed below.

• Alexander Demetrio (Melody Thornton)

• Brandee Malto (Ryan Sidebottom)

• Lukasz Rozycki (Didi Conn)

• Alex Murphy (Brian McFadden)

• Brianne Delcourt (Mark Little)

• Vanessa Bauer (Wes Nelson)

• Sylvain Longchambon (Jane Danson)

• Hamish Gaman (Saara Aalto)

• Matt Evers (Gemma Collins)

• Mark Hanretty (Saira Khan)

• Carlotta Edwards (Richard Blackw00d)

• Alexandra Schauman (James Jordan)

Who are the judges?

Jason Gardiner, Diversity star Ashley Banjo and Olympic skating champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will return to the judging panel, recreating last year’s line-up.

It has also been confirmed that former judge Karen Barber is returning as Head Coach.

“Having been involved with the show since its very first series, it holds a lot of special memories to me and I’m looking forward to working with this year’s celebrities as we start transforming them into skating stars,” she said.

Dancing on Ice fans will remember will Barber had an on-screen spat with Gardiner back in 2011 after he told her that ‘if her opinion mattered, she’d still be on the judging panel.’ Yikes.

Could we expect fireworks next year?

Dancing on Ice is set to return to ITV in 2019