Dancing on Ice contestants: Who is Jane Danson? Meet the Coronation Street star taking to the rink

The Corrie actress is swapping the cobbles for the ice on ITV in 2019

Age: 40

Known for: Playing Leanne Battersby from Coronation Street.

Twitter: @RealJaneDanson

Instagram: @realjanedanson

Professional dance partner: Sylvain Longchambon

Who is Jane Danson?

Danson first joined ITV’s Coronation Street as then-teenager Leanne Battersby in 1997, before rejoining the soap full-time in 2004. She’s also enjoyed parts on The Bill and The Grand.

The soap actress is no stranger to celebrity talent contests — she’s also previously taken part in Soapstar Superstar and on the first celebrity edition of Stars in Their Eyes.

Here she is practising her “new skills” on the ice…

Speaking about her decision to do Dancing on Ice this year, she told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby during the launch show, “I’ve always wanted to do the show, but this year I turned 40 and I realised that it was now or never.”

