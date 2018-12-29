Fans loved the finale to The ABC Murders – except one Poirot revelation…

The concluding part of Agatha Christie mystery The ABC Murders had been eagerly awaited by fans on Friday 28th December, and it’s fair to say the final episode didn’t disappoint those who’d been enjoying the series so far.

Have been wishing the day away to get to the concluding episode of @PhelpsieSarah's Poirot. Can't remember the last time that happened with a TV show. 9pm, BBC One #ABCMurders — Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) December 28, 2018

After chasing him round the country, Poirot (John Malkovich) and Crome (Rupert Grint) seemed to have finally tracked down serial killer ABC (Eamon Farren) – but the Belgian sleuth wasn’t so sure they had the right man, eventually working out that Franklin Clarke (Andrew Buchan) was the real killer, using alphabetical murders to hide the death of his brother.

Frankly, the whole thing was pretty tense, with fans breathing a sigh of relief when it was concluded and taking to Twitter to express their admiration of screenwriter Sarah Phelps’ work.

Another compelling episode made simply superb by #JohnMalcovich #ABCMurders -I haven’t moved in the last hour of the finale. Or breathed. — Linda Aspey (@LindaAspey) December 28, 2018

I have been completely hooked on #TheABCMurders over the past 3 nights. Great cast and brilliant writing. It might be darker than traditional Christie adaptations but that's no bad thing. — Hayley Gallagher (@hayleyrosanna1) December 28, 2018

Absolutely loving #ABCMurders on @BBCOne. Stunning piece of drama, I’ll always be a @David_Suchet fan as a true Poirot but these episodes and new take on Christie’s work has been brilliant. — Anthony Bird (@antbird87) December 28, 2018

Behind on #ABCMurders but by Timothy it’s good. The morbid hallucinatory vibe of a late Jeremy Brett Holmes, a strong sense of sin – & Christie’s instinct for the brutality of human relations. 30s setting makes me yearn for a @PhelpsieSarah They Drive by Night or The Gilt Kid. — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) December 28, 2018

I thought finale of #ABCMurders was superb. Malkovich has an extraordinary, intense stillness about him. Never read the book though and didn't know story so that might help my enjoyment. — Brian Harris (@harrisimo) December 28, 2018

I do love how caring John Malkovich's Poirot is. I mean, I am sure he has always been that, but this adaption seems to be especially concerned for the downtrodden. #TheABCMurders — Gavin Perkins (@Valamist) December 28, 2018

Adoring the gorgeous location work on @BBCOne #ABCMurders. An excellent production, and both Malkovich and Grint in fine form. Bravo! — Francesca Canty (@FrancescaCanty) December 29, 2018

I loved #ABCMurders but u know what I liked the best? The past 3 nights our family have sat together and watched it. Something we never get to do the rest of the year (husband & I live away). Ignore the haters @PhelpsieSarah – we all loved it! — Merry SLEDGErwood 🎄 ☃️ (@meledgerwood) December 29, 2018

Many also took the time to defend the series against accusations that it was too dark or removed from the core of the Christie story, or slating John Malkovich’s turn as Poirot, which some viewers had suggested couldn’t hold a candle to Davd Suchet’s iconic take on the role.

Day 3 of people on Twitter complaining that a drama about a serial murderer was 'too dark'. #ABCMurders pic.twitter.com/blQjvjR6m2 — Jane Duke (@stoneflowerjane) December 29, 2018

Lots of winging and moaning on planet #pointsofview about #ABCMurders which I thought was a class piece o tv. — john Hajdar (@uk_haj) December 29, 2018

I have just decided to follow @PhelpsieSarah purely because of her replies to criticism of #ABCMurders. Personally I really enjoyed it and everyone who didn't can kiss my hairy arse. — Sean of the Shed 🤬 (@Seanoftheshed) December 29, 2018

Sorry, but I have to disagree. Thought Mr. Malkovich made a great Poirot, without the seemingly obligatory overacting of others. Not sure I’d have ‘suffered’ 2 more nights if I hadn’t enjoyed the first…. #ABCMurders — maggie parkes (@magrait) December 29, 2018

#ABCMurders brilliant. Malkovich and Grint both ace. Complaints about it being too dark/not Suchet/too Brexity can do one, frankly. iPlayer if you missed. Three hours well spent — Michael Ho-ho-hogan (@michaelhogan) December 28, 2018

Personally I think John Malkovich is amazing @BBCOne. #ABCmurders — Maria Ogborn (@maria_ogborn) December 28, 2018

🙄 @ fans wanting their Agatha Christie murders / motives nice and clean and bearable 🔧💐💰 #ABCMurders — Nina Stibbe (@ninastibbe) December 28, 2018

One such defender was Phelps herself, who responded directly to many criticisms after the episode aired.

START A PETITION SIGN HERE https://t.co/URherDjmqV — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) December 28, 2018

Here’s one for the petition. https://t.co/crJF2YR6nQ — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) December 28, 2018

Because of course, not everybody had loved the series, citing various reasons for their dislike of the new adaptation – though for many, the new revelation that Poirot had been a priest in Belgium, not a policeman, was a step too far.

The problem with the new #ABCMurders isn’t the iconoclasm or revisionism but the fact that the simplicity of the solution is utterly subordinated to psychological profiling of Poirot, to the extent where the way the pattern breaks down is a complete afterthought. — Nick Hilton (@nickfthilton) December 28, 2018

Poirot a priest? Not in any of the @agathachristie books I've read and Ive read them all! Bizzare! #ABCMurders — Pete (@magicsuitcase) December 29, 2018

#ABCMurders If you vary wildly from the orginal plot, in fact, change the main character's long established background why bother rehashing – just write something original? Or it simply looks like a lazy way to score viewing hits & backfires, like this did.#Agatha — Rebecca Belasco (@Bexbel) December 29, 2018

A priest?! I have tried so hard to like the new #ABCMurders but I’m at a loss. This is not the Christie that I love. If you want to make a gritty drama then write a new one, don’t mess with perfection in the guise of being contemporary. — Mabel Wright (@Mabel_Wright) December 28, 2018

I’m pretty sure Poirot was never a priest #ABCMurders — Mandy Moo (@ajs5473) December 28, 2018

Bloody hell. #Poirot was never a priest. It’s one thing to adapt a story, and another to completely balls it up. #ABCMurders — Michelle Jones (@8MichelleJones) December 28, 2018

For now, anyway, Malkovich is hanging up his hat as Poirot, but who knows? After the new Agatha Christies already planned for 2019, he may be persuaded to return – and he can divide audiences all over again. Chin-chin.

The ABC Murders is available to view on BBC iPlayer