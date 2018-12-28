Dancing on Ice contestants: Who is Saara Aalto? Meet the X Factor and Eurovision singer taking to the rink

Dancing on Ice 2019 contestants: Saara Aalto

Age: 31

Known for: Being a runner up in The X Factor and representing Finland at Eurovision

Twitter: @saaraaalto

Instagram: @saaraaalto

Professional dance partner: Hamish Gaman

Why is Saara Aalto famous?

Saara Aalto is no stranger to talent shows: the singer gained international fame when she finished a runner-up in The X Factor UK in 2016, eventually losing out to Matt Terry.

She sang Whitney Houston’s I Didn’t Know My Own Strength in the final, and that year also became the most-googled person in Finland.

Aalto then became a judge on the Finnish version of The X Factor, and in 2018 she represented her country at the Eurovision Song Contest with her track Monsters finishing in 25th place.

Her debut album Wild Wild Wonderland, which includes the single Monsters, is out now.

Here she is in the rink with her pro partner Hamish Gaman…

But it hasn’t been an easy journey to get there, as Aalto previously revealed that “skating is the hardest sport I can imagine and it’s absolutely insane trying to learn that in 2 months”.