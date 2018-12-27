Gemma Collins hits back at Dancing on Ice quit claims: “I’m going to prove a lot of people wrong”

We never thought we’d see the day – but Gemma Collins is actually making it to the Dancing on Ice live shows.

When the 37-year-old TOWIE diva announced she was swapping the terra firma of Essex for the slippery Dancing on ice studios, fans had little faith that notorious reality show quitter Collins would even make it through training.

Dancing on Ice host Phillip Schofield was similarly dubious, telling RadioTimes.com that the contestant would be brilliant on the show – if she managed to stick it out.

But Collins isn’t too bothered about the rumours of her quitting and her diva strops, as she feels it adds to the entertainment of the show.

“This what the GC is all about: it’s about the drama, is she going to do it or isn’t she?” she told RadioTimes.com and other publications at the Dancing On Ice press day.

“I’m going to prove a lot of people wrong and that’s the best I can’t wait for. Hell yes, I’m ready.

“I’m not here to take part, I’m here to take over.”

Collins, who let slip that she was going to come out “doing the splits to Beyonce” for her first routine, added she’s not too bothered at what the judges will have to say about her dancing.

“I’m going to be a dark horse,” she said. “I’ve got Jason [Gardiner, Dancing on Ice judge] right where I want him.

“It’s all pantomime isn’t it. We’re just going to give you a great show. It adds to the fun.”

Collins is also being a diva off the ice as well as on it, as she teased that fellow Dancing on Ice contestant Brian McFadden had kicked her out of the contestants’ secret WhatsApp group, which they have named ‘The Icicles’.

“On the third time, I just left the group,” Gemma said. “But Brian said, ‘Come back baby,’ and made sure I was back on it.”

Dancing on Ice launches Sunday 6th January at 6pm on ITV