Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Alice is back! First trailer for Luther series five shows brief glimpse of Ruth Wilson’s character

Alice is back! First trailer for Luther series five shows brief glimpse of Ruth Wilson’s character

Warning: this trailer will put you off ever catching the night bus again

Luther S5 (BBC, trailer, EH)

The first trailer for the hotly anticipated fifth series of Luther is here – and it reveals that Ruth Wilson’s twisted research scientist Alice Morgan is well and truly back with a vengeance.

Advertisement

Set to a creepy reimagining of Britney Spears’ Toxic, the trailer for the new four-part season reveals Idris Elba’s maverick detective John Luther tackling a whole medley of gruesome crimes in a London that resembles the set of a horror movie.

Fans had long been wondering whether Wilson would return to Luther after her character was killed off-screen in series four, and the actress recently teased that she would be back, but it’s not until the very end of this trailer that you see the first fearsome flash of Alice’s face.

We also get a glimpse of Luther’s new sidekick Catherine Halliday, played by Wunmi Mosaku, in action.

Check out the full trailer below, complete with a horrifying sequence on a night bus which is likely to put you off ever riding a double decker in London again.

Luther series five will air on BBC1 “over the festive period” but you can catch Wilson playing her own grandmother in Mrs Wilson on BBC1 every Tuesday at 9pm.

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 29 November 2018

Tags

All about Luther

Luther S5 (BBC, trailer, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Christmas TV, BBC Pictures and ITV Pictures

What is on TV this Christmas?

Otto Farrant plays Nigel Wilson in Mrs Wilson

Viewers can’t believe BBC drama Mrs Wilson is based on a true story

Mrs Wilson

Meet the cast of BBC drama Mrs Wilson

Mrs Wilson

Ruth Wilson explains why she’s playing her own grandmother in Mrs Wilson: “Why didn’t I get someone else to do this?”