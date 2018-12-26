The best films on TV on Boxing Day 2018

Christmas Day itself may be over, but there are still plenty of festive films to feast on this Boxing Day along with that leftover turkey…

The Princess and the Frog – 10:30am BBC 1

Having favoured 3D and CGI effects for their previous animated offerings, Disney returned to hand-drawn animation for the 2009 update of classic fairytale The Princess and the Frog. Set in New Orleans in the Roaring Twenties, the film follows waitress Tiana as she hopes to open the best restaurant in the state. However, her plans are scuppered when Prince Naveen is turned into a frog and, mistaking Tiana for a princess, kisses her – turning her into a frog too.

Raiders of the Lost Ark – 1:25pm BBC 1

The first instalment of the hugely successful Indiana Jones franchise follows Harrison Ford as the swashbuckling archaeologist as he tries to defeat a vicious band of Nazis in the search for Ark of the Covenant in Egypt.

Kung Fu Panda 2 – 1:25pm Channel 4

In the sequel to 2008’s much-loved Kung Fu Panda, Po (voiced by Jack Black) is forced to uncover more about his murky past in order to defeat a terrifying new enemy, peacock Lord Shen (played by Gary Oldman). Alongside his friends in the Furious Five, Po must find inner peace and prevent Shen’s conquest of China.

Saving Mr Banks – 2:30pm BBC 2

The razor-sharp comedy follows the real-life story of how Walt Disney (perfectly played by Tom Hanks) tried to convince sceptical author of Mary Poppins, PL Travers (Emma Thompson), to make the now much beloved 1964 film.

The BFG – 5:40pm BBC 1

Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The BFG casts Mark Rylance in the titular role. The story follows orphan Sophie, played by Ruby Barnhill, who is rescued from her fairly mundane life in an orphanage by a kindly hearted 24 foot giant. As the pair become closer, she faces unwanted attention from less friendly giants including the Bloodbottler and the Fleshlumpeater.

Mrs Doubtfire – 5:45pm Channel 4

A family classic, in which the late, great Robin Williams plays dwon-at-heel but loving dad Daniel Hillard who poses as a Scottish nanny to try to see more of his children after splitting with wife Miranda (Sally Field). Williams’ quick-fire wit shines through, but kudos also goes to Pierce Brosnan as Miranda’s slimy suitor Stu.

Quantum of Solace – 8pm ITV

Following on from the superb Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace fails to match up to the success of its predecessor, but is still a hugely enjoyable romp all the same. Daniel Craig returns as Bond as he trails a hugely corrupt organisation. His pursuit leads him to the ruthless Dominic Greene (Mathieu Amalric) – with death and danger not far behind.

Life of Pi – 8pm E4

The epic 2012 adventure drama follows young Indian boy Pi (played by Suraj Sharma), whose zoo-owning farmer decides it’s time to pack up the animals and move to Canada – only for tragedy to strike when a storm wrecks the boat and leaves Pi as the sole human survivor in a small boat, alongside a vicious tiger. Gorgeous CGI helps propel Ang Lee’s masterpiece.

Love Actually – 10:20pm ITV

It’s not Christmas without Love Actually – and if you’re sans Netflix, ITV is showing Richard Curtis’s Christmas classic featuring a starry ensemble cast whose separate stories come to a head at a school nativity play.