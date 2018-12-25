Mary Berry’s Country House at Christmas: where is Harewood House?

Queen Elizabeth who? If there’s one woman set to dominate Christmas TV in 2018, it’s Mary Berry.

The former Bake Off judge is appearing in two new BBC programmes this year: Mary Berry’s Christmas Party, and one-hour BBC2 special Mary Berry’s Country House at Christmas.

The latter is set at the beautiful stately home Harewood House in Yorkshire, where Mary will cook up festive dishes inspired by forgotten recipes, meet the people who help keep Harewood running, and learn about the history behind the historic house.

The seasonal special will air on Christmas Day at 6.35pm on BBC2. But where exactly is Harewood, and what’s it famous for?

Where is Harewood House?

The eighteenth-century home is situated just a seven-mile car journey from Leeds and Harrogate, and boasts over a hundred acres of gardens. Building began in 1759 for the 1st Baron of Harewood, Edwin Lascelles, the son of Henry, a plantation owner.

The extensive wine cellars also once held the alleged oldest rum in Britain, which was sold off in the 2000s for a record-breaking sum.

What is Harewood House famous for?

Princess Mary, the paternal aunt of Queen Elizabeth II and the only daughter of King George V and Queen Mary, married the future 6th Earl of Harewood in 1922. She went on to live at Harewood House, and during Mary Berry’s Country House at Christmas, Mary delves into the archives to find out more about the princess’s time in Yorkshire.

Mary discovers an inspiring story, which details how the princess provided Christmas gifts for serving soldiers during the First World War. The princess was later buried at Harewood House, following a funeral held at York Minster cathedral.

Mary Berry’s Country House at Christmas will air on Christmas Day at 6.35pm on BBC2