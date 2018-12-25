Who are the contestants in The Great Christmas Bake Off 2018?
Find out which former bakers are returning to the tent this year – and what they’ve been up to since leaving The Great British Bake Off
The Great British Bake Off is back with not one but two festive specials, inviting eight former contestants to return to the famous tent to show off their not-so-soggy bottoms.
Four bakers will be competing in the Christmas episode, and another four will grace the tent for the New Year’s special.
Catch up with the contestants who’ll be battling it out for Star Baker on Christmas Day, below…
Liam Charles
Series: 2017
Eliminated: Week 8
From: Hackney, North London
Twitter: @LiamcBakes
Instagram: liamcbakes
Previous GBBO highlight: Liam was a huge fan favourite during his stint on Bake Off, and one of his greatest moments was being crowned Star Baker in pastry week for a recipe pioneered by his grandma Cynthia.
What he’s been up to since Bake Off: A lot. Not only has Liam been hosting Bake Off: the Professionals alongside comedian Tom Allen, he’s also released a book called Liam Charles Cheeky Treats and has his very own cooking show: Liam Bakes.
Flo Atkins
Series: 2017
Eliminated: Week 3
From: Merseyside
Twitter: @flo_atkins17
Previous GBBO highlight: Flo’s ‘One in a Melon’ Cake showstopper blew everyone’s mind. It was an illusion cake that looked impressively like a watermelon and it prompted Paul Hollywood to profess his love for her.
What she’s been up to since Bake Off: Besides rapping Sugarhill Gang lyrics, Flo has kept herself busy with baking lots of treats for friends and family since she left the show.
Jane Beedle
Series: 2016
Eliminated: Week 10 (Runner-up)
From: Kent
Twitter: @Janebbakes
Instagram: janebbakes
Previous GBBO highlight: Jane won Star Baker on her very first week in the tent thanks to her show-stopping mirror glazed cake, and she told Radio Times that was her biggest high of the series.
What she’s been up to since Bake Off: The finalist is one of the former contestants who does Bake with a Legend – a workshop that offers cooking experiences with “the nation’s favourite bakers”. And she was thrilled to reunite with her old pal Andrew Smyth for this year’s special…
Andrew Smyth
Series: 2016
Eliminated: Week 10 (Runner-up)
From: Northern Ireland
Twitter: @cakesmyth
Instagram: cakesmyth
Previous GBBO highlight: When he made a basket out of bread and then wore it on his head as a helmet.
What he’s been up to since Bake Off: Andrew has been dividing his time between Aerospace research and baking. He has toured his live “bakineering” show around the UK and baked a rotating jet engine cake for Prince William. As you do.
The Great Christmas Bake Off will air at 8pm on Christmas Day on Channel 4