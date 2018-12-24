Why isn’t Doctor Who on Christmas Day, and where can you watch the best Christmas episodes?

Since it began with David Tennant in 2005, the Doctor Who Christmas special has become a mainstay of the BBC’s festive programming – but if you’re looking for it on the big day this year you’ll be disappointed, because for the first time in 13 years the Tardis won’t be touching down on Christmas Day itself.

Still, not to worry – there’s still a special to look forward to, and plenty of other Doctor Who Christmassy options to keep you occupied on December 25th anyway…

Well, for the first time since the series returned to TV in 2005, the now-traditional festive episode has been moved from Christmas Day to New Year’s Day, meaning fans have to wait an extra week to see the hour-long adventure from Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and her Tardis team.

In other words, there IS a special this year – it’s just on a different day, and themed around New Year instead of Christmas.

“We’re thrilled to be starting the New Year with a bang on BBC1, as Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and friends face a terrifying alien threat in an action-packed, hour-long special adventure for all the family,” showrunner Chris Chibnall said of the change.

“We’re delighted the Doctor and her companions will be welcoming BBC1 audiences into 2019 with this exciting new episode,” added BBC Director of Content Charlotte Moore.

“The Doctor’s fans are in for a special treat on the first day of the new year.”

As for why the special moved days, well, it’s harder to say. Former Doctor Who boss Steven Moffat had previously suggested that coming up with new Christmas special ideas had become a challenge after 13 years, so it may have been that Chibnall decided it was time to create a new holiday-themed tradition.

Alternatively, the close proximity of Christmas to the end of series 11 (which ended on 9th December) and the fact that the next series won’t be on TV until early 2020 could have inspired Chibnall and the BBC to spread out the Doctor Who magic a bit.

After all, at least this way there will be SOME Doctor Who on TV in 2019, even if it’s just barely.

Where can I watch the other Doctor Who Christmas specials?

If you do still fancy watching a festive Who-letide adventure this year, then there’s plenty of places where you can check out the specials that already exist.

Every episode of the modern Doctor Who series 2005-present including every special is currently on BBC iPlayer, and most of them (bar Peter Capaldi’s final episode Twice Upon a Time) can also be viewed on Netflix UK. From January 1st, Capaldi’s last series (presumably including Twice Upon a Time) will also be on the streaming service.

Meanwhile, overseas fans can take a look at some old favourites on Amazon Prime Video, where every Doctor Who festive special to date is available for purchase.

And if you’d rather watch the specials “live” on TV, well, that’s an option as well. UKTV channel W, which regularly shows repeats of the series, will be featuring various Doctor Who Christmas episodes over the festive period.

On Christmas Day itself fans can revisit The Doctor, the Widow and the Wardrobe at 8.15am, with repeats for the Time of the Doctor, A Christmas Carol and The Christmas Invasion over the following days.

Which old Doctor Who Christmas special SHOULD I watch?

According to a recent RadioTimes.com poll, 2010 Matt Smith episode A Christmas Carol is the most popular Christmas special with fans, which might make it a good adventure to revisit this Who-less 25th December.

The full ranking of episodes from most to least popular can be read below.

A Christmas Carol (2010)

The Husbands of River Song (2015)

The End of Time (2009/10)

Twice Upon a Time (2017)

The Christmas Invasion (2005)

The Time of the Doctor (2013)

Voyage of the Damned (2007)

The Runaway Bride (2006)

Last Christmas (2014)

The Snowmen (2012)

The Doctor, the Widow and the Wardrobe (2011)

The Next Doctor (2008)

The Return of Doctor Mysterio (2016)

The Feast of Steven (1965)

Will the Doctor Who Christmas special ever come back?

At the moment, the future of any possible Who Christmas specials is unclear – just because it’s taken one year off doesn’t mean it will forever – but the BBC announcement of the series’ return in 2020 does seem to suggest that Christmas 2019 is off the cards when it comes to a festive instalment.

Still, not to worry. There’s still that big Christmas back catalogue to revisit…

Doctor Who: Resolution airs on BBC1 on Tuesday 1st January 2019 at 7.00pm