What time is All Aboard! The Great Reindeer Migration on TV this Christmas, and where was it filmed?

After previously broadcasting a sleigh ride, bus route and train journey in real time, BBC4’s “Slow TV” series continues this Christmas as viewers are invited to watch a wondrous natural phenomenon – the Great Reindeer Migration.

Here’s everything you need to know about the one-off documentary.

What time is All Aboard! The Great Reindeer Migration on TV?

The two hour-long programme airs on BBC4 on Christmas Eve (Monday 24th December) at 8pm, concluding at 10pm.

What’s it about and where was it filmed?

All Aboard! The Great Reindeer Migration follows Norway’s Sami reindeer herds as they travel around 160 miles across the Finnmark mountains to the far north of the Arctic Circle.

In real life the journey to the herd’s summer pastures takes a week, so despite the “Slow TV” label this is actually a relatively zippy version of the whole thing by reindeer standards.

Anything else?

According to the BBC the journey is “fraught with hazardous weather conditions,” so expect some minor drama as the herd try their best to reach the island of Kvaløya Fálá.

And it’s also worth noting it’s not just reindeer in this programme – also travelling alongside the animals will be the Sara family, whose specific herd of reindeer are the focus of the two hours.