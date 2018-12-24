BBC reveals first look at Killing Eve series two – and what happens after that major cliffhanger

Killing Eve will be back in 2019 – and the BBC has just revealed a sneak peek at its hotly anticipated second series.

The first-look photos tease the aftermath of the series one cliffhanger, which saw a face-off between Sandra Oh’s MI5 officer Eve and Jodie Comer’s psychopathic assassin Villanelle.

One image sees Villanelle gripping her blood-covered stomach, an injury presumably sustained when she was stabbed by Eve in the series one finale.

Another shows Villanelle hiding her wound with a large coat.

Eve is joined by her boss, Fiona Shaw’s Carolyn Martens, in a third image.

And here’s Eve again looking very regretful in the bath.

Comer confirmed that the show – which has been nominated for best television drama at the Golden Globes – had finished filming its second series earlier this month.

Killing Eve series two is expected to air in spring 2019