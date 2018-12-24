Accessibility Links

BBC reveals first look at Killing Eve series two – and what happens after that major cliffhanger

The story’s far from over for Jodie Comer’s Villanelle and Sandra Oh’s Eve

The stars of Killing Eve

Killing Eve will be back in 2019 – and the BBC has just revealed a sneak peek at its hotly anticipated second series.

The first-look photos tease the aftermath of the series one cliffhanger, which saw a face-off between Sandra Oh’s MI5 officer Eve and Jodie Comer’s psychopathic assassin Villanelle.

One image sees Villanelle gripping her blood-covered stomach, an injury presumably sustained when she was stabbed by Eve in the series one finale.

Killing Eve (BBC)

Another shows Villanelle hiding her wound with a large coat.

Killing Eve S2 (BBC)

Eve is joined by her boss, Fiona Shaw’s Carolyn Martens, in a third image.

Killing Eve S2 (BBC)

And here’s Eve again looking very regretful in the bath.

Killing Eve S2 (BBC)

Comer confirmed that the show – which has been nominated for best television drama at the Golden Globes – had finished filming its second series earlier this month.

Killing Eve series two is expected to air in spring 2019

