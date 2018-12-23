What time is King Gary on TV? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

A new sitcom from the makers of Murder in Successville is arriving this Christmas in the form of King Gary.

Here’s everything you need to know about the BBC1 pilot…

What time is King Gary on TV?

A pilot episode of the sitcom will air on BBC1 at 9.30pm on Sunday 23rd December.

What is King Gary about?

King Gary is pegged as a “larger than life working-class sitcom with a big heart”.

It follows childhood sweethearts Gary and Terri King, a husband and wife comedy double act, as they aspire to be socially accepted – and at least a bit successful – in suburbia, where the competition is rife.

Gary is a total drama queen and his constant need to impress his old school dad, Big Gary, means he pretty much always acts like a “try-hard douchebag”.

Who made King Gary and who is in the cast?

King Gary is made by the creative team behind the Bafta-winning show Murder in Successville. It is written by Tom Davis and James De Frond, who also directs.

Davis stars as Gary and is joined in the cast by Simon Day (The Fast Show) as Big Gary, Camille Coduri (Him & Her) as Denise King, Laura Checkley (Wanderlust) as Terri King and comedian Romesh Ranganathan as Stuart.