Meet the cast of King Gary on BBC1

King Gary is a brand new BBC1 sitcom from the makers of Murder in Successville.

It follows husband and wife comedy double act Gary and Terri King as they aspire to be socially accepted and make a success of themselves in the depths of suburbia.

A pilot of the new comedy airs on BBC1 at 9.30pm on Sunday 23rd December.

But who stars in the series? Meet the full cast below.

Tom Davis as Gary King

Who is Gary King? Gary is one half of a comedy double act with his wife Terri. He is a complete drama queen and is constantly trying to impress his dad, Big Gary.

Where do I recognise Tom Davis from? Davis, who also co-writes the show with James De Frond, is known for starring in Plebs, Action Team and his biggest hit, Murder in Successville. He is also a writer on the latter two series.

Laura Checkley as Terri King

Who is Terri King? Terri is utterly devoted to her husband Gary. She’s desperate to fit in with the local ladies – but can’t help sticking out like a sore thumb.

Where do I recognise Laura Checkley from? She’s been seen in Wanderlust as Paula, and has starred alongside Tom Davis in Action Team. You might have also seen Checkley in Detectorists and Bridget Jones’s Baby.

Simon Day as Big Gary

Who is Big Gary? Big Gary is the father of Gary. He is incredibly old-school and is hard on his son, but Gary looks up to him as his idol.

Where do I recognise Simon Day from? Day is best known for appearing in The Fast Show as various characters between 1994 and 2014. He has also starred in The Life of Rock with Brian Pern.

Camille Coduri as Denise King

Who is Denise King? She is Gary’s mother and the wife of Big Gary, and seems to be exasperated with both of the men in her life.

Where do I recognise Camille Coduri from? Coduri played Shelley in BBC3 comedy Him & Her, and also had a recurring role as Jackie Tyler in Doctor Who, the mother of Billie Piper’s Rose.

Romesh Ranganathan as Stuart Williams

Who is Stuart Williams? Gary sees his neighbour Stuart as a competitor and therefore a threat, and the pair enter a feud over two clashing barbecues early on.

Where do I recognise Romesh Ranganathan from? Comedian Ranganathan has appeared on numerous panel shows including QI and Mock the Week. He has also headed up the comedy documentary Asian Provocateur and The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, and became the new regular panellist on Sky’s A League of Their Own in 2018. His most notable acting credit is 2018’s semi-autobiographical comedy The Reluctant Landlord.

Miranda Hennessy as Chloe Ferdinando

Who is Chloe Ferdinando? Aspirational and a big show-off, Chloe is one of the local ladies that Terri King is trying to fit in with, but she’s not easily impressed. She’s married to super high achiever Darren Ferdinando.

Where do I recognise Miranda Hennessy from? The actress has had parts in Inside No 9, Quacks and Sherlock.

Osi Okerafor as Darren Ferdinando

Who is Darren Ferdinando? Darren is married to Chloe Ferdinando and is an annoyingly smooth high achiever. Gary King is in awe.

Where do I recognise Osi Okerafor from? Okerafor has starred as Owen Hutchinson in Stan Lee’s Lucky Man, and has also appeared in Quacks and Guilt.

Neil Maskell as Winkle

Who is Winkle? Winkle is one of Gary King’s long-suffering pals.

Where do I recognise Neil Maskell from? The prolific actor is known for appearing in No Offence, Humans, Utopia and Casualty, to name just a few.