What time is Click and Collect on TV? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

Two mockumentary worlds collide in the BBC’s new Christmas comedy offering starring The Office legend Stephen Merchant and People Just Do Nothing favourite Asim Chaudhry.



What time is Click and Collect on TV?

Click and Collect will air on BBC1 at 9pm on Christmas Eve (Monday 24th December).

What is Click and Collect about?

Click and Collect is a one-off, hour-long comedy that follows two mismatched neighbours as they take a road trip across the country to pick up the one toy that will make a little girl’s Christmas dreams come true.

But it’s not an easy feat: the pair are in a huge rush to get there before the shops close for the yuletide season, and it’ll be a stretch to make it back in time for Christmas – not to mention the fact they will drive each other insane inside the car.

Who’s in the cast of Click and Collect?

The Office and Extras star Stephen Merchant plays Andrew Bennett, a dad who has failed to buy the one present his six-year-old daughter really wants: Sparklehoof the Unicorn Princess.

People Just Do Nothing’s Asim Chaudhry stars as his irritating, over-friendly neighbour Dev D’Cruz, who reveals he’s managed to track down the last Sparklehoof in the whole of the UK.

Stephen Merchant said: “Every year, my family watch the big Christmas TV specials and my dad falls asleep half way through. This year, I’m very excited to be starring in a big Christmas TV special that my dad can fall asleep half way through.”

Asim Chaudhry added: “I’ve been a huge fan of Stephen’s work for many years so it’s a dream to be working with him! I’m also over the moon about the fact that my ten-year-old sister can finally watch something I’m in that’s family friendly and wholesome, lol.”

Who wrote Click and Collect?

Click & Collect is written by Joe Tucker and Lloyd Woolf (Witless, Big Bad World, Parents) and is directed by Ben Palmer who also helmed The Inbetweeners Movie.

Is there a trailer for Click and Collect?

Not yet, but you can catch a sneak peek of it at the end of BBC1’s Christmas trailer…