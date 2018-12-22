What is the Watership Down theme song?

When Richard Adams’ rabbit war story, Watership Down, was first adapted for the screen in 1978, it became forever associated with Art Garfunkel’s haunting song Bright Eyes.

Boyzone star Stephen Gately even performed a cover version of Garfunkel’s track for the ITV cartoon adaptation, which aired between 1999 and 2001.

But when Hazel, Fiver and their warren of rabbits return to TV in 2018 and set out on their big adventure on BBC1 and Netflix, they’ll be marching to a very different tune.

But what is it? Who wrote it? And who’s singing it? Here’s everything you need to know about the new Watership Down theme song…

What is the new Watership Down theme song?

Art Garfunkel’s Bright Eyes has been replaced with a brand new song called Fire on Fire.

The song was co-written especially for the mini-series by Sam Smith and Steve Mac; Smith lends his vocals to the tune.

Listen to the song with new footage of the adaptation in the video below.

“I am so excited and honoured to be a part of this new adaptation of Watership Down,” Smith said. “This story is so powerful and timeless, and it has been thrilling to work with Noam and his team and the incredible Steve Mac on this song for it. I hope everyone loves it as much as I do.”

Smith recorded the track with the BBC Concert Orchestra at London’s Abbey Road Studios.