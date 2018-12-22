Line of Duty’s “action-packed” series 5 has officially finished filming
It's a wrap – just in time for Christmas!
Filming has wrapped on Line of Duty series five – and Vicky McClure has promised “six action-packed episodes” that will “up the ante” when AC-12 returns in the new year.
The actress, who plays DS Kate Fleming in Jed Mercurio’s police drama, posted a shot of her with Adrian Dunbar (Superintendent Ted Hastings) and Martin Compston (DS Steve Arnott) in front of a pile of Christmas presents and cards as they celebrated the final day of filming.
“You’ve got 6 action packed episodes coming, get your note books ready!” she wrote. “Jed has upped the ante once again. Loads of great new cast who have been an absolute joy to work with and bought some bad ass characters to life. Our crew have worked harder than you can imagine.
“Then there’s Martin & Adrian. We work together, eat together, live together, drink together…after 7 years since series 1, I can tell you nothing changes…we never stop laughing. Love them to bits.”
Compston posted his own tribute, writing: “That’s a wrap on series 5!! Thanks as ever to our wonderful crew it’s been a tough shoot but loved it. Usual incredible scripts from Mercurio, fingers crossed we’ve made something special.”
The end of series four saw Line of Duty’s network of “bent coppers” revealed itself to be even larger and more complex than AC-12 could have imagined, and they realised they had only scratched the surface of police corruption.
We can’t wait for series five…
Line of Duty series five will air in 2019