MasterChef: The Professionals crowns its 2018 winner

Nottingham-based chef Laurence Henry served up a dish that judge Marcus Wareing will "never forget"

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 21:01:00 on 13/12/2018 - Programme Name: Masterchef: The Professionals - TX: n/a - Episode: Finals Week (No. Finals Week) - Picture Shows: **STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 21:01 HRS ON THURSDAY 13TH DECEMBER 2018** Laurence - (C) Shine TV Ltd - Photographer: Production

Twenty-five-year-old Laurence Henry was crowned winner of MasterChef: The Professionals on Thursday night after wowing judges Marcus Wareing, Gregg Wallace and Monica Galetti with his three-course meal.

The Nottingham-based chef’s main – loin and belly of suckling pig with a kimchi glaze and braised fermented hispi cabbage hearts, Nashi pear puree and sliced pears – was the difference in the end, prompting major praise from Wareing.

“Every now and again in a competition we all eat a dish that we will never forget,” he said. “That is absolutely outstanding.”

Laurence’s meal also included a starter of hand-dived scallop with marinated cherry tomatoes, roast tomato dashi, strawberries and coriander oil seasoned with sansho pepper. For dessert, he prepared an aerated mint white chocolate, lemongrass and coconut ice cream, with passion fruit ripple and caramelised white chocolate crumb.

Laurence was delighted with his win. “It has been a really long journey, I have certainly learnt a lot about myself and found my feet,” he said.

The young chef, who trained at the Ashburton Chefs Academy in Devon, beat fellow finalists Oli and Dean to the trophy.

