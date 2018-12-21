Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Doctor Who fans are OBSESSED with Jodie Whittaker’s Tom Baker-style scarf for the New Year’s special

Doctor Who fans are OBSESSED with Jodie Whittaker’s Tom Baker-style scarf for the New Year’s special

Scarves are cool

BBC, TL

A new teaser photo for Doctor Who’s New Year Day special has materialised – and it’s gone done very well with fans.

Advertisement

Presented with a picture of Jodie Whittaker standing in front of a fireworks display, Whovians are rejoicing about a new addition to The Doctor’s outfit: a multi-coloured scarf, one seemingly straight out the wardrobe of Tom Baker’s Doctor.

And the scarf has gained approval with one area of the fandom in particular…

The photo was also released with a few new details about the special, which we now know will see The Doctor, Ryan, Graham and Yaz returning home to battle a “terrifying evil” from “the centuries of Earth’s history”.

Not only is this intriguing, but confirms that all companions will survive the current series.

And if you needed any more convincing, the BBC has also unveiled a preview picture of the episode, which sees the gang examining some bones.

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 27/11/2018 - Programme Name: Doctor Who Series 11 - TX: n/a - Episode: Special (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **EARLY RELEASE IMAGE** **Strictly Embargoed until 27/11/2018 00:00:01** Yaz (MANDIP GILL), The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER), Ryan (TOSIN COLE), Graham (BRADLEY WALSH) - (C) BBC/ BBC Studios - Photographer: Sophie Mutevelian

We would say that’s an ominous sign for the episode to come, but ultimately it’s just given us another angle of that scarf in its full glory.

Doctor Who is on Sundays, BBC1

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 27 November 2018

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Doctor Who new Year's Day special Resolution
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Jodie Whittaker (Richard Grassie)

Pictures Jodie Whittaker borrows style tips from a former Doctor in first look at New Year’s Day special

143279.a3fd975d-ff0d-4e26-9d85-a19d769ac7a7

Jodie Whittaker to ask Broadchurch co-stars for Doctor Who tips

Jodie Whittaker's Doctor and the new Doctor Who logo (BBC, HF)

Here’s why first ever female Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker will be a HUGE hit in Asia

Russell T Davies and Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor (Getty, BBC, HF)

“In Cardiff there’s a real buzz about it” – Russell T Davies teases new Doctor Who series with Jodie Whittaker