Danny Dyer to take aim at Westminster “shambles” and “melt” Donald Trump in C4’s alternative Christmas message

We all now know Danny Dyer has royal blood – so it’s fitting that the EastEnders star is to deliver the alternative to Her Majesty the Queen’s BBC Christmas Message.

The star will take aim at Westminster’s politicians and Donald Trump in what promises to be a lively address on Channel 4 – and one commanding the authority of a man related to two Kings of England.

Sipping tea out of a Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Royal Wedding mug after what seems to be an indulgent Christmas dinner at the Dyer house, our hero will reflect on a “pretty full on” year and give his views on the nation’s politicians.

“That shambles down in Westminster, what a palaver that is,” he says. “I mean where are our leaders? Where are they? There’s been more backstabbing than we have in Albert Square.”

US President Donald Trump also comes into Dyer’s line of fire following his decision not to attend an Armistice memorial and failure to face up to his critics.

“It ain’t any better for the Yanks though is it, you know, what an absolute melt they’ve got there. He don’t want to turn up to memorials because it’s raining. He don’t fancy a little trip to Britain because there’s people here that just don’t like him. Leave off.”

On a more positive note, Dyer raises a glass to the heroes of 1918, marking both 100 years since the Armistice ending World War I and the victory in the fight for the women’s vote.

His address sees him call for more people to look up to, citing his mum, nan – and in later years, playwright Harold Pinter, as his exemplars.

“That’s what I think we need more of, heroes, role models. If we need anything for 2019, it’s for each of us to find who we look up to. Could be your mum, could be your dad, your stepdad, your nan, teacher, social worker. Maybe even a handsome roguish actor off your favourite soap.”

He talks of Pinter as “a father figure I didn’t even know I needed” who taught him “that where I came from didn’t dictate where I went to”. He said he has tried to pass this message on, including to daughter Dani Dyer who won this year’s series of Love Island with boyfriend Jack Fincham.

“I teach my girls they can be who they want to be, and I try and teach my boy to be a good man. Now don’t get me wrong, I ain’t no saint, you know, I can do better. I think we can all do better. And as dads, we can’t stop trying to do better until there’s no need for hashtags to remind us that no means no.”

He will sign off with the words: “Life can get a little stressful and we might get on each other’s nerves a bit, but remember how much there is to be proud of, to be grateful of, and get yourself a Harold, you know, if you can …. Merry Christmas, my loves.”

The Alternative Christmas Message will be broadcast on Christmas Day at 3.50pm on Channel 4