When is Cold Feet back on TV for series eight? Who’s in the cast? What’s the plot?

Following the success of its reboot, Cold Feet is returning to ITV for an eighth series in 2019, meaning we’ll be reunited with James Nesbitt’s Adam and the rest of the beloved Manchester fifty-somethings.

Advertisement

But which of the original cast are returning? And what’s going to happen?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Cold Feet back on TV?

The drama will return to ITV with six new episodes on Tuesday 8th January 2019.

Is there a trailer for Cold Feet?

There is indeed, but as it’s made up of clips from past series, so doesn’t reveal anything about what’s to come…

Who stars in Cold Feet series eight?

As far as we know, the entire cast from series seven will be making a return.

That means James Nesbitt (who plays Adam), Hermione Norris (Karen), Robert Bathurst (David), Fay Ripley (Jenny) and John Thomson (Pete) will be back next year for the third run since the reboot.

What happened at the end of series seven?

James Nesbitt’s Adam had split from girlfriend Tina after confessing to infidelity with work colleague Sarah – and Pete and Jenny renewed their wedding vows after their relationship experienced a rocky patch. Read the full recap here.

What’s in store for series eight?

Writer and creator Mike Bullen has been pretty tight-lipped on the details, but he did say: “We’ve got plenty of trials and tribulations in store for them as they navigate their way through middle age, and more than a few laughs and tears along the way.”

Advertisement

We’ll just have to wait and see…