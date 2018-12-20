Premier League TV fixtures 2018/19: Sky and BT Sport listings for EVERY match live on TV and online

The Premier League 2018/19 season is underway, with live matches on TV every weekend.

Advertisement

Sky Sports and BT Sport have now confirmed which games they will broadcast live on TV all the way through to February 2019, including the packed Christmas period.

Highlights of every Premier League game will also be available on the BBC’s Match of the Day as usual.

Amazon Prime Video does not have any live football this season, although from the 2019/20 season they will have the rights to 20 Premier League games.

As with every season, all the dates are liable to change until the broadcasters have picked their live matches. The first months of the season are now locked in, with more live TV matches still to be confirmed. We’ll update this page with more details as soon as they’re revealed.

Check out the full guide to every match in this year’s Premier League season, including full Sky Sports and BT Sport listings, schedules and more.

Premier League live on TV – full 2018/19 fixtures

Kick-off 3pm unless otherwise stated. Matches live on TV will be listed in bold

Friday 21 December 2018

Wolves v Liverpool – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 22 December 2018

Arsenal v Burnley – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Cardiff City v Man Utd – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton

Chelsea v Leicester City

Huddersfield Town v Southampton

Man City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Fulham

West Ham v Watford

Sunday 23 December 2018

Everton v Spurs – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Wednesday 26 December 2018

Fulham v Wolves – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV (also free for all Sky customers on Sky 1)

Brighton v Arsenal – 5.15pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV (also free for all Sky customers on Sky 1)

Watford v Chelsea – 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV (also free for all Sky customers on Sky 1)

Burnley v Everton

Crystal Palace v Cardiff City

Leicester City v Man City

Liverpool v Newcastle United

Man Utd v Huddersfield Town

Spurs v AFC Bournemouth

Thursday 27 December 2018

Southampton v West Ham – 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 29 December 2018

Liverpool v Arsenal – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Brighton v Everton

Burnley v West Ham

Fulham v Huddersfield Town

Leicester City v Cardiff City

Spurs v Wolves

Watford v Newcastle United

Sunday 30 December 2018

Crystal Palace v Chelsea – 12pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Southampton v Man City – 2.15pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth – 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Tuesday 1 January 2019

Everton v Leicester City, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Cardiff City v Spurs, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Arsenal v Fulham

AFC Bournemouth v Watford

Chelsea v Southampton

Huddersfield Town v Burnley

West Ham v Brighton

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Wednesday 2 January 2019

Newcastle United v Man Utd – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Thursday 3 January 2019

Man City v Liverpool – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 12 January 2019

West Ham v Arsenal – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Chelsea v Newcastle United – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Brighton v Liverpool

Burnley v Fulham

Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town

Crystal Palace v Watford

Leicester City v Southampton

Sunday 13 January 2019

Everton v AFC Bournemouth, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Spurs v Man Utd, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday 14 January 2019

Man City v Wolves – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 19 January 2019

Wolves v Leicester City – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Arsenal v Chelsea – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Man Utd v Brighton

Newcastle United v Cardiff City

Southampton v Everton

Watford v Burnley

Sunday 20 January 2019

Huddersfield Town v Man City – 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Fulham v Spurs – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Tuesday 29 January 2019

Newcastle United v Man City – 8pm, live on BT Sport

Arsenal v Cardiff City

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea

Fulham v Brighton

Huddersfield Town v Everton

Wolves v West Ham

Man Utd v Burnley

Wednesday 30 January 2019

Liverpool v Leicester City – 8pm, live on BT Sport

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Spurs v Watford

Saturday 2 February 2019

Spurs v Newcastle United – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Cardiff City v AFC Bournemouth – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Brighton v Watford

Burnley v Southampton

Chelsea v Huddersfield Town

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Everton v Wolves

Sunday 3 February 2019

Leicester City v Man Utd – 2.05pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Man City v Arsenal – 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday 4 February 2019

West Ham v Liverpool – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 9 February 2019

Fulham v Man Utd – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Brighton v Burnley – 5.30pm, 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Huddersfield Town v Arsenal

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

Southampton v Cardiff City

Watford v Everton

Sunday 10 February 2019

Spurs v Leicester City – 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Man City v Chelsea – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday 11 February 2019

Wolves v Newcastle United – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Friday 22 February 2019

West Ham v Fulham – 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 23 February 2019

Burnley v Spurs – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Everton v Man City – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Arsenal v Southampton

AFC Bournemouth v Wolves

Cardiff City v Watford

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Huddersfield Town

Sunday 24 February 2019

Chelsea v Brighton – 12pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Man Utd v Liverpool – 2.05pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Tuesday 26 February 2019

Man City v West Ham – 8pm, live on BT Sport

Cardiff City v Everton

Huddersfield Town v Wolves

Leicester City v Brighton

Wednesday 27 February 2019

Chelsea v Spurs – 8pm, live on BT Sport

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth

Newcastle United v Burnley

Southampton v Fulham

Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Liverpool v Watford

Saturday, 2 March 2019

AFC Bournemouth v Man City

Brighton v Huddersfield Town

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Everton v Liverpool

Fulham v Chelsea

Man Utd v Southampton

Spurs v Arsenal

Watford v Leicester City

West Ham v Newcastle United

Wolves v Cardiff City

Saturday, 9 March 2019

Arsenal v Man Utd

Cardiff City v West Ham

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Huddersfield Town v AFC Bournemouth

Leicester City v Fulham

Liverpool v Burnley

Man City v Watford

Newcastle United v Everton

Southampton v Spurs

Saturday, 16 March 2019

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Brighton v Cardiff City

Burnley v Leicester City

Everton v Chelsea

Fulham v Liverpool

Man Utd v Man City

Spurs v Crystal Palace

Watford v Southampton

West Ham v Huddersfield Town

Wolves v Arsenal

Saturday, 30 March 2019

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Brighton v Southampton

Burnley v Wolves

Cardiff City v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town

Fulham v Man City

Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool v Spurs

Man Utd v Watford

West Ham v Everton

Saturday, 6 April 2019

AFC Bournemouth v Burnley

Chelsea v West Ham

Everton v Arsenal

Huddersfield Town v Leicester City

Man City v Cardiff City

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Liverpool

Spurs v Brighton

Watford v Fulham

Wolves v Man Utd

Saturday, 13 April 2019

Brighton v AFC Bournemouth

Burnley v Cardiff City

Crystal Palace v Man City

Fulham v Everton

Leicester City v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Chelsea

Man Utd v West Ham

Southampton v Wolves

Spurs v Huddersfield Town

Watford v Arsenal

Saturday, 20 April 2019

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham

Cardiff City v Liverpool

Chelsea v Burnley

Everton v Man Utd

Huddersfield Town v Watford

Man City v Spurs

Newcastle United v Southampton

West Ham v Leicester City

Wolves v Brighton

Saturday, 27 April 2019

Brighton v Newcastle United

Burnley v Man City

Crystal Palace v Everton

Fulham v Cardiff City

Leicester City v Arsenal

Liverpool v Huddersfield Town

Man Utd v Chelsea

Southampton v AFC Bournemouth

Spurs v West Ham

Watford v Wolves

Saturday, 4 May 2019

Arsenal v Brighton

AFC Bournemouth v Spurs

Cardiff City v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Watford

Everton v Burnley

Huddersfield Town v Man Utd

Man City v Leicester City

Newcastle United v Liverpool

West Ham v Southampton

Wolves v Fulham

Advertisement

Sunday, 12 May 2019

Brighton v Man City

Burnley v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Fulham v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Chelsea

Liverpool v Wolves

Man Utd v Cardiff City

Southampton v Huddersfield Town

Spurs v Everton

Watford v West Ham